How to keep pests away from your garden without toxic chemicals

Colorado gardeners deal with a changing list of weeds and pests, including dandelions, bindweed and Japanese beetles. While it’s tempting to use pesticides, experts recommend a smarter, safer, and more sustainable method called I…

A Japanese beetle eats roses at the War Memorial Rose Garden in Littleton on Aug. 28, 2018. Colorado gardeners deal with a changing list of weeds and pests, including dandelions, bindweed and Japanese beetles.

While it’s tempting to use pesticides, experts recommend a smarter, safer, and more sustainable method called Integrated Pest Management .

“Chemicals have a place in IPM,” said Cassey Anderson, CSU Extension horticulture specialist in Adams County. “But the goal is to minimize their use by combining cultural, mechanical, biological, and, when necessary, chemical controls. ”For example, mowing your lawn high and fertilizing it well can help crowd out dandelions. Watering at the right times and aerating the soil can help prevent diseases such as Ascochyta leaf blight and fairy rings.

“Tall fescue or buffalo grass use less water and are more resistant to pests,” said Karim Gharbi, a CSU Extension horticulture specialist in Denver. Bindweed mites can help suppress bindweed in unirrigated areas. when they are young, and their roots are still shallow. Tools like a stirrup hoe work well for young weeds.can prevent many problems.

Gharbi suggests conducting an irrigation audit: set out cups, run your system, and check if the water is distributed evenly. This bacterium targets the digestive systems of specific insects like mosquito larvae and cabbage loopers, without harming beneficial insects or humans. Safer chemical optionsOnly commercial, high-strength vinegar works as a weed killer. Kitchen vinegar is not strong enough.

Even with strong vinegar, it usually only burns the top of the plant and rarely kills the roots. Some products with peppermint, clove, or pine oil can mildly repel pests, but they usually do not work well against established pests. Always read the label before you buy, use, or dispose of any product. Wear protective gear, especially with strong acetic acid products.

Remember, using more is not better. Control fungus gnats in houseplants by letting the soil dry fully between waterings. Using non-toxic flypaper is an option. “A single Japanese beetle grub isn’t a crisis,” Gharbi said.

“Lawn thresholds are usually 6–8 grubs per square foot. ” Learn to recognize the damage and decide how much you can tolerate. Sometimes it is better to let some pests or weeds stay, especially if the weeds provide pollen for early-season pollinators. Both Anderson and Gharbi recommend calling your county extension office or Master Gardeners before taking major action.

“We see a lot of unnecessary pesticide use,” Gharbi said. “Often, the real issue is irrigation or turf health. ” County agents can help you identify your problem and choose the best way to manage it. This can save you time, money, and effort.

Safe pest management in Colorado gardens starts with healthy practices: proper plant selection, watering, and soil care. Mechanical and biological controls can manage most pests. If you need chemicals, choose the least toxic option and always follow safety instructions. For questions or site-specific advice, contact your local extension office.





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