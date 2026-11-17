Leaders who want to fix CRM and ERP silos should start by mapping their business processes.

In many companies, employees have been forced to become the integration layer between disconnected business systems. Sales closes an opportunity in Salesforce, finance issues the invoice in SAP and someone has to transfer the data manually in between, correcting errors along the way.

​ In my experience, most operational inefficiency comes down to a lack of communication between existing CRM and ERP systems. Companies invest in platforms like Salesforce and NetSuite, along with project management tools like Jira and Azure DevOps. Those platforms work well at what they are designed to do, but because they were bought and implemented separately, they never actually talk to each other. And if the systems aren’t integrated, the business processes aren’t either.

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​ System silos create thousands of small inefficiencies that can be difficult to identify but can quickly compound into large problems. Sales sees one version of a customer, and finance sees another. Data quality suffers from duplicate records and conflicting reports. Revenue is lost as invoicing and payments get disrupted, and manual data transfer eats up valuable hours every week.

Customers feel the disconnect, such as when a salesperson promises inventory that isn’t actually available. ​Even business owners without technical experience can identify when this is happening. Are your employees doing frequent manual exports or spending hours reconciling reports that should only take minutes? Is data duplicated across different systems, and is stock information unavailable in real time?

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Those are all signs of disconnected processes. ​ Leaders who want to fix CRM and ERP silos should start by mapping their business processes. Look at processes like lead to cash, order to cash and customer onboarding, and identify manual activities that happen between systems. Technology should be simplifying your business processes, not making them more complicated.

​ I recommend starting small, measuring the impact and only scaling after that. Don’t rush, since mistakes tend to happen when everything has to be completed yesterday. It’s also important to prioritize quick wins. Of the various approaches to integrating systems, point-to-point connectors can produce results within a few days or weeks, and they’re usually unlimited in usage.

That makes them a good fit for companies using multiple different systems with high communication loads. Middleware-based solutions, with a central hub that manages everything, take longer to integrate. They’re a better option when you have many systems to connect, since they make it easier to swap out one without rebuilding the other connections. ​Getting systems to work together also helps prepare a business for AI, even if that is not on your immediate roadmap.

AI needs data that sits in one place and can be trusted, which is why fixing duplicate records across systems is so important early on. Some of the effort is preventive. In Salesforce, for example, an admin can configure rules that stop duplicate data from being entered. Often, companies think about prevention only after they’re in trouble.

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For duplicates that already exist, AI tools can suggest which records should be merged so managers can fix them. ​ Not every system needs to be connected for AI, so it’s important to figure out which data you’re willing to expose to it.

For example, if a customer’s data sits in five systems out of 16, we might integrate just those five, using Data Cloud to bring the data into one place, and then use Agentforce or other AI models to work with that data in conversational language. For B2B companies, that usually means helping the internal sales team prepare and close deals while the reps stay customer-facing.

B2C companies are more often willing to put agents in front of customers to keep support requests to a minimum and respond to unqualified sales requests. ​ In the end, integrating systems is a business strategy for eliminating the friction that disconnected systems create. That’s why it has to start with business owners, who understand where their processes break down and what their employees need to do their jobs effectively. ​