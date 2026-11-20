Keep your entryway clean and scuff-free with these top tips from interior designers.

Protect the Wall Behind Your Hooks From Bag and Shoe ScuffsHanging backpacks, purses and coats near the door keeps items off the floor, yet daily traffic takes a toll on unprotected walls.

“Bags and shoes scuff walls surprisingly quickly,” says Tasha Frie, head interior designer at Sims. To keep those marks from becoming a constant headache, interior designer Melissa Dyckman agrees and recommends choosing a washable wall finish behind hooks. Pairing wall-mounted hooks with a surface you can wipe down makes it much easier to manage everyday wear in a tight drop zone.

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Just like a full-sized mudroom, a small entryway needs surfaces that can catch outside mess before it spreads across the rest of the home. Interior designer Melissa Dyckman recommends placing aIf your entryway includes seating for taking shoes on and off, choosingAdvertisementEven durable surfaces cannot contain mess if household members do not have a clear place to put their belongings when they walk inside.

“Without a designated spot, those things end up on kitchen chairs, beside the sofa, or scattered across the hallway,” says Frie.where people already tend to leave their gear. “I look at where they naturally kick off their shoes and where they drop their bag and keys,” says Dyckman. “If you can create storage in those spots, people are much more likely to actually use it.

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”Once you know where shoes, bags, and keys naturally land, combining open hooks with closed or under-seat storage keeps daily mess from piling up in plain sight:“Sturdy hooks and a shallow shelf can handle coats, bags and keys without taking up much floor space,” says Frie“Put children’s hooks within their reach so they can manage their own things. Be selective about what stays there. ” says Frie.

Keeping only the everyday items used during the current season prevents a small entryway from overflowing.

“Drawers underneath a bench are great for shoes, and closed cabinets can hide everything from sports equipment to dog leashes,” says Dyckman. “If you’re using baskets, I would choose ones that are easy to pull out and large enough to actually be useful,” adds Dyckman.