How to Increase Psychological Safety Amid Chronic Illness

Psychological safety is experienced through sensations in the body, so improving the relationship with the body can help increase that feeling of safety.

Living with chronic illness can impede a positive relationship with the body. How safe do you feel in this moment? Pause what you are doing, close your eyes, take a couple of deep breaths, and tune in to your body.

Start at your feet and work up, scanning your body with your mind’s eye. Are there places where your muscles feel tense? Is your breathing shallow? Is it hard to tune in to your body because your mind will not settle?

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Don’t try to change anything right now. Just notice the sensations you are having in this moment. Psychological safety is defined as “a person’s capacity to experience the self, the body, and the interpersonal environment as sufficiently safe to sustain, affect regulation, and adaptive engagement" . The body “is one of the main channels through which safety, threat, and dysregulation are experienced" .

Safety is a continuum. We feel safe by degrees. Typically, we have conscious awareness of when we are at either end of this continuum. We know when we feel safe, for example, when our muscles are relaxed, and our thoughts are pleasant.

At those moments, we enjoy the positive sensations in our body that let us know, “I am happy. I am safe. ” Conversely, we know when we feel very unsafe. Our heart rate goes up; we may feel nauseated or light-headed; breathing may feel labored.

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We interpret these sensations as a lack of safety. The middle of the safety continuum is where we spend the vast majority of our time. Without the extremes of body sensations that occur at either end of the continuum, we often tune out the body, putting it outside of our consciousness. Payingto body sensations in the middle of the safety continuum can lead to a deeper relationship with the body and greater psychological safety.

. Questions like “How safe do you feel in this moment? ” are complicated by the bodilyIn order to grow psychological safety, we must have an intentional relationship with our body. Take a few moments and ascertain what that relationship currently looks like.

Write a few sentences responding to each of the following statements. How true or false does each statement feel to you? I love my body. Now that you have a sense of your current relationship with your body, write a few sentences about how you would like this relationship to be different.

Some ideas might be: “I’d like to feel less hostile toward my body” or “I’d like to appreciate my body for the things it can do, rather than be solely focused on the ways it disappoints me. ”If you were seeking to improve a relationship with another person, you’d likely spend intentional time with them, and have open communication with them.

Similarly, in improving your relationship with your body, you will want to carve out intentional time together and increase honest communication . In order to relate harmoniously with our body, we have to get to know it. In order to know it, we have to spend intentional time with it. What you do during this time is less important than your non-distracted presence.

You could take a shower or bath, go for a walk, do a yoga session, or simply sit quietly and follow your breath. You want to be present during your time with your body. Notice without trying to change the sensations that come up. You’re also going to want to communicate with your body during these “being with” sessions.

You can speak aloud or in your mind, or journal. Just put words to the sensations you have, being as honest as possible. You might say, “This is really stupid. I feel fidgety and.

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It’s frustrating to be with you, body. ” Perhaps you have a different experience and say, “I feel vulnerable and. I’m not used to showing up in my body like this. ” It may be that you feel a lessening of tension, such that you say, “Wow, this feels nice to be with my body, undistracted by other concerns.

” Open your mind, too, to the ways your body is communicating with you during these sessions. Be curious. Maybe your body is whispering, “I’m tired. I do the best I can, and I don’t feel very appreciated.

” Perhaps your body is screaming, “I hurt! I’m angry and agitated, and I need some relief! ” It’s possible that your body is saying, “I feel you tuning in to me, and I have been waiting a long time for your presence. ”Make it a habit to communicate with your body in the ways described above.

Your body is constantly changing, and your experiences of tuning in to it will be variable. Stay open and curious; let yourself be surprised. Psychological safety depends upon a connection between body and psyche. Working to deepen that connection is an important tool in managing chronic illness.

Taylor, P., Morton, L., & Cogan, N. . Feeling unsafe in one’s own body: The impact of illness on psychological safety and social engagement. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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