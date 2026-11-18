And other lessons from the new rules of romance in Silicon Valley.

last weekend. In the skit, he is in a room in Langley imploring the “bug-eyed little weirdos” of the tech-world oligarchy — Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg — to be more careful.

After former Nvidia CEOwas caught having an affair with a woman thought to be a Chinese intelligence asset, Mulaney warned that they need to be on the lookout for beautiful people coming on to them.

Also read Tech outage live updates: What to know about Apple, other technology services as users report issues

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” he says. There’s a lesson in this bit. The Nvidia scandal wiped out nearly $1 trillion in market cap, destroyed Huang’s 33-year career at the company he founded, and may be nowhere near over: The Justice Department and SEC havechips to China.

Clearly, it pays to avoid being the mark for romantic espionage, the age-old genre of spycraft known as honeypotting. So how are the nerds running the world supposed to heed CIA agent Mulaney’s valuable advice?

“Well, there’s the very easy one, right? Don’t cheat on your wife,” advises former FBI agent and security consultant Eric O’Neill. Below that moral and operationally secure high ground, he says firms can take a number of steps to help their CEOs stay safe.

“We tell them there’s a difference between someone with whom you have a romantic connection and someone who really knows about your business and really seems to understand it,” O’Neill says of his corporate training sessions. Unlike in dating for normal people, follow-up questions about work aren’t always a good sign.

“Are they asking questions about your business? ” he asks.

“Are they high level, or are they really drilling down into things? Are they asking you for information you typically wouldn’t hand out to someone who wasn’t in a closed-door meeting with you? ” If so, it may be time to come clean to in-house security and start seeing someone else. For serious relationships, background checks are a must, even if it necessitates an awkward conversation about Social Security numbers.

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And casual dating presents its own challenges.

“If you’re going to sleep with someone you don’t know very well, make sure they don’t have access to your phone and your laptop and your tablet when you’re sleeping,” says O’Neill. “It’s really easy to grab someone’s phone, hold it up to their face while they’re asleep, then unlock it. ” Then there’s business travel abroad.

Former intelligence official Nicholas Eftimiades recalls a piece of advice he once heard from a general: “You didn’t just become good-looking the minute you stepped out of the United States. ”: “I’d like to point out that many rich, powerful people see escorts, and yet you see way fewer exposes about escort leaks than you do about normal affairs. Be safe. See an escort.

. ” O’Neill isn’t convinced.

“It can lead to all sorts of trouble,” he says. “Not just the ethical, but the potential for exploitation. ” He says if it becomes known that a CEO is seeing escorts, it is a “great way for someone to get a trained intelligence person very close to you. All you have to do is compromise the escort service and plant your own person.

” Not everyone is as obvious a target as Huang, the leather-jacket-wearing CEO who created a cult of personality inside the world’s most important company, where he was also reportedly sleeping with direct reports. But in general, O’Neill’s takeaway for tech CEOs is similar to the one on.

“The woman who comes and joins you at the bar, who is incredibly beautiful and is flattering you and stroking your ego — she’s not there because she looked across the room and thought you were the perfect person to talk to,” the security consultant says. “She’s there because she was sent by the intelligence service, so just don’t fall for it. ”are expected to become instant millionaires.

“Fraudsters and criminals and people of all sorts are going to try to take advantage of them,” says O’Neill. “They really should do some significant security training before. ” He has a model for the nerds to emulate: the jocks.

“You know who’s actually really good at this is the NFL,” he says. For years, the football league has trained new players on personal security and how to avoid financial traps — even if corporate espionage isn’t really a factor for a tight end. Spies aside, it’s as if every single person in San Francisco wants a piece of the new Anthropic millionaires.

Domo Vang, a matchmaker in the city, says, “I’ve had females come to me and explicitly say ‘I want an AI engineer at a frontier lab. That is who I want. ’” In October, Vang held an $800-per-personat the Michelin-starred Harborview Restaurant & Bar that included Anthropic employees. Well, it was $800 for each of the seven men; the 15 women got in for free, according to the San Francisco.

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“I try very hard,” Vang says of her clients. “If they say they want an Anthropic man, I will get her an Anthropic man. ” Going through a matchmaker does provide some element of security for the Anthropic men out there. In a world where the New Yorkreports stories such as “Gold-digging gals are flocking to Silicon Valley to land rich husbands in AI,” a matchmaker can at least ensure they are real.

“People in tech, they’re a bit private, so it’s not so abnormal for them to not have photos,” Vang says. “But if their photos are a little bit weird, if you can tell that they weren’t taken by a friend, if they were all professionally done,” then something could be off. As for dating apps, Anthropic employees are already hiding their employer on their profile, she says.

“Nvidia as well. ”, says this new version of tech-elite romance is more transactional than it was during the social-media boom of the 2010s. Back then, she says, the goal was to meet someone and “start a company together. You want to be the recognizable couple in the tech world.

Now that dream has died down. I think women now have become commodified again to service these AI engineers. We’re actually going backwards in terms of the dating market. It’s like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna ship some women over to satisfy these AI guys who are full of money and time now.

’” She is referring to the Chinese app 2RedBeans, whicha “Cross-border/Interracial Marriage Concierge Service” for $2,000 per month and a six-figure service for “high-net-worth individuals” involving “discrete candidate headhunting. ” that ran a promo in 2014 in which it flew women from New York City to meet men in San Francisco.

She also mentionsto San Francisco just to pursue better odds in the male-leaning dating pool.

“Obviously, there’s a range of people,” Krafchick says. “We’re not gonna universally talk to every single person who works at Anthropic. But we’ve seen historically when people throw money at dating, there’s a sense of entitlement: ‘I can buy the perfect partner.

’ I think in this world where people maybe don’t have these, like, emotional-intelligence skills — they have other intelligence, but maybe EQ is on the lower side — it feels like a viable path to just pay for it. ” With Anthropic’s IPO coming on Thursday, Xu says it won’t take long for the company’s money, and the IPOs after it, to change dating in the city.

There are some, she says, who may even welcome the romantic prospect of a spy as the “ultimate status symbol:. ” Others looking for love, or at least not to get in trouble at work, Xu adds, would skip that date: “And those are probably the people who won’t disclose that they work at Anthropic. ”Democrats are now on track to control 260 House seats and 56 Senate seats, exceeding even the most optimistic expectations.

Vowing a government that actually works would be a strong pitch for Democrats, but not if they trigger a futile shutdown in the meantime. Plugging Melania’s TV series should be easy. But the former White House press secretary struggled to explain why she was posing as the First Lady. With a blue wave and the promise of fiery hearings incoming, Trump’s lame-duck presidency could be a golden goose for the normally staid network.

Schumer backed off a government shutdown threat in 2025, infuriating progressives. If he does so again, it could cost him his leadership gig. He is reportedly both reconsidering and leaning toward a 2028 run, but his strategy for surviving Trump and the Iran war doesn’t seem very sound. Trump and his party have favored zealots like Jim Jordan, Stephen Miller, and Pete Hegseth since their midterm shellacking.

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