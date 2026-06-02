How to Help Your Child Manage the Emotional Side of Eczema

Dry, itchy skin can affect mood, focus, self-esteem, and more. Your support can make the difference in your kid's mental health.

Every parent can relate to having a toddler melt down at a birthday, an elementary kid feigning a stomach bug to avoid school, or a teen dropping out of a sport.

When your child hasAlthough eczema is a physical skin condition, it can weigh on a child’s mental and emotional health, too. Kids and teens living with the condition often face, which can impact their friendships, school performance, and even family dynamics.

This goes beyond the typical hurdles of growing up and can stay with them into adulthood: Compared to the general population, people with eczema areToday, many providers realize this dynamic and build emotional support into a child's treatment plan alongside topicals and other medications. This gives you the opportunity to partner with your kid’s care team to nurture their confidence, help them build healthy coping skills, and make sure their eczema is managed as effectively as possible.

, director of pediatric dermatology at Boston Medical Center. The upside?

“Once their condition becomes better controlled,” she says, “the child’s psychosocial health also tends to improve. ” Below, experts share practical ways parents can support kids living with eczema to help them cope with challenges, build confidence, and feel supported both physically and emotionally.associated with eczema can affect children in ways that go beyond their skin.

Younger kids may seem more irritable, clingier, and prone to meltdowns, says“You can’t separate the physical effect from the emotional effect of eczema—it’s all intertwined. ” Then there’s all the work of finding a treatment plan that manages the condition. When a child inevitably experiences flares, it can feel like they can’t control their eczema and will never get better, LeBovidge says. Many kids with eczema also feel embarrassed by their skin and struggle withthan children without the condition.

Factor in social media and the pressure many kids feel to fit in, and you can understand why children with eczema are at aWhat you say, as well as what you don’t say, goes a long way in making kids feel heard and believed. At any age, listening is perhaps the best way to “talk” to your child—it shows support and helps validate what they’re going through.

“Eczema is really itchy, and the body’s natural response is to scratch,” she says. “The kid can start to feel like they’re doing something wrong, and then they feel further stressed,” which can worsen their symptoms. With younger kids, keep explanations short and simple. Acknowledge what they’re feeling and focus on helping them feel better: “Thank you for telling me you feel itchy.

Let’s get some cream so you can feel better. Then we’ll play blocks together. ”LeBovidge suggests acknowledging worries about peers ; helping kids understand how treatments work ; and recognizing the effort that goes into managing eczema . Older kids often benefit from conversations that acknowledge their growing independence and identity. Validate their frustrations ; help them problem-solve around activities and school events ; and reinforce that eczema is only one part of who they are.

School, sports, and sleepovers can bring up a different set of challenges for kids with eczema. But don’t let that stop you from encouraging them to pursue hobbies, sports, extracurricular activities, and friendships since that can reinforce an identity beyond eczema. A little prep work can ease your child’s anxiety around these events and interactions. LeBovidge suggests rehearsing common scenarios—such as questions from classmates, teasing from peers, or handling symptoms during activities—so kids feel more prepared in real life.

You and your child can also come up with a signal for teachers or coaches when they need a break or time to care for their skin. For extracurricular activities and social events, small adjustments can also help reduce anxiety. Help your child be comfortable in these situations by helping them dress in ways that will not irritate their skin.

And prepare them with the know-how of handling flares if they occur during these events, whether that means speaking to a grown-up or having products they can use to soothe their symptoms on hand. If your child is still craving friendship and understanding from their peers, consider this: Some kids may benefit from connecting with online eczema communities and hearing from peers who understand what they’re experiencing. You can help them find safe places for them.

No matter how much parent support they have, some children need professional help managing the emotional impact of eczema. Ask your child’s dermatologist or pediatrician for a referral to a mental health provider who works with children with eczema if you notice any of the following:Eczema can affect much more than just your child’s skin, but the right support can help them feel more confident navigating school, friendships, and everyday life—now and into adulthood.





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