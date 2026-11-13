How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Vanna White

Hiking, French toast and crochet are on the schedule for the 'Wheel of Fortune' fixture.

When Vanna White drove into Los Angeles in 1980, she had a dream.

“I wanted to be on TV,” says White, co-host of the syndicated game show, “Wheel of Fortune. ” Growing up in the small town of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. , that dream led her to a career in modeling before she and a friend headed to Hollywood, driving a 20-foot U-Haul truck. In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town.

Also read Sliding Jets face another dreary Sunday with Bills on deck

Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends.

“Just driving into Burbank, seeing Warner Bros. , the studios, the Hollywood sign, the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she recalls.

“Oh my goodness, I thought. I’m here, in Los Angeles. It felt like I was exactly where I needed to be. It gave me inspiration to follow my dream of becoming a star.

Advertisement

” Two years later, White auditioned for “Wheel of Fortune” and made her television debut on Dec. 13, 1982. She went on to star in more than 8,000 episodes of various iterations of the show, turning letters on the puzzle board, cheering on contestants and modeling outfits every night. Her passion for crocheting and helping children led to launching her own yarn line, called Vanna’s Choice.

Half of White’s personal sales proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where $2 million has been donated to date. Today, White lives in Beverly Hills with her husband, John Donaldson, and calls weekends “a time to chill out. ”I love hiking. There are great hiking places in Los Angeles because we’re in this big city, and suddenly you’re in nature.

There are beautiful trails to go to, just to calm down and get away from all the craziness. One of my favorite hiking places isin Studio City. The views are great. I love being among nature with lots of trees.

There’s a trail, so I’m not going to get lost. It’s beautiful and peaceful, so I’ll go for a long hike. The best brunches in L.A. involve buttery biscuits in Glassell Park, live jazz in View Park-Windsor Hills and Hong Kong French toast in Koreatown, plus much more.. They have several locations, but after Fryman Canyon, I’d go to the one in Sherman Oaks.

I get their Crunchy French Toast, which is French brioche, battered and rolled in cornflakes. It’s so good. I don’t do this stuff at home. I only do it as a treat after my big hike.

After breakfast, I would either go back home, or go to the mall and see what’s going on. On the Valley side, you have. Topanga Canyon has a huge mall. Sometimes I’ll go there.

Advertisement

If I’m on the city side, Beverly Hills hasPolo Lounge , which is iconic. They have the McCarthy Salad, which I get every time I go there. It’s finely chopped lettuce, cheese, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, beets and egg. I’ve been having that salad for 40 years.

I can always just sit back, watch a show on TV and crochet to relax. If it’s the golf season, I like watching golf on TV, as well as playing golf. Sometimes, though, my kids come over on Sundays, and we play games and hang out for a few hours. Or, my son, Nikko Santo Pietro, my daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, husband and I might go to Venice or the Santa Monica Pier.

It’s fun to walk along the boardwalk in Venice. It’s relaxing to just stop, sit down, listen to the ocean, and take in the fresh air. The beach has a different vibe. There, just being by the ocean, you can turn around and see the mountains.

You can’t do that everywhere.in Brentwood. I would order chicken piccata, one of my favorites. Dessert is a group decision. We often get the tiramisu.

My all-time favorite dessert is banana pudding, which you can’t get atThough the city looms large in the pop-culture psyche as the capital of conspicuous consumption, you can explore the famed patch of real estate without breaking the bank.in Burbank. When I first moved to Los Angeles, I lived in the Oakwood apartments, which is right in the neighborhood of the Smoke House. It was one of the first restaurants I ever saw in Los Angeles.

I usually order the barbecued baby back ribs with BBQ beans and creamed spinach. They have a large menu. You can get a little bit of everything there. After dinner, we’d go home, take a shower and go to bed.

We put the TV on, but once I get horizontal, give me five minutes and I’m out. Sometimes if I’m watching a show and I want to stay awake, I’ll crochet while I watch TV. Otherwise, I’ll fall asleep. Sunday is like medicine before Monday morning starts.