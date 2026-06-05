How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Randall Park

Kick the day off with a beach run before a jam-packed food crawl and a smidge of shopping.

When it comes to exploring Los Angeles, there are three things that actor and comedian Randall Park loves to do: shop, eat and run.

Park, a native Angeleno, grew up on the Westside, attended UCLA, chose a career here and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

“I consider myself a small town person who happened to be born in the big city,” Park says. “I’ve traveled a lot for work, and have gotten a greater appreciation for L.A. There’s a little part of everywhere here. There’s so much good food in L.A.

, so many fun things to do and really great people here. ” In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. The son of Korean immigrants, Park grew up in the South Robertson area, “a part of L.A. that was extremely diverse,” he says.

“My friends, growing up and to this day, are all different backgrounds, races and religions. We were like a bunch of punk kids running around the city. ”Park is known for his roles as Agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, FBI Special Agent Edwin Park in the Netflix series “The Residence” and Taiwanese American patriarch Louis Huang in the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.

” Recently, Park, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter Ruby left Studio City, where they had lived for 15 years, to move back to the Westside. When asked what his ideal Sunday would include, Park’s answer was jam-packed. It was so jam-packed that it would be impossible to fit it all in one day. So, take his schedule with a grain of salt.

This is his magical Sunday where time bends, L.A. traffic doesn’t exist and bellies are never too full.9 a.m.: Go for a run before a day of delicious eats I’d sleep in, then go for a run to the beach and run around Venice. Sometimes my daughter’s up earlier. She’s on the autism spectrum, and really loves art and making stuff. We have a little art room that’s dedicated to her.

She’s always painting, drawing, making little sculptures, just always creating.in Santa Monica is a very old-school diner, and we really love it there. They do these biscuits and gravy that are really good. They’re probably not that good for you, but I just ran, so it’s OK. There’s also a great bakery-cafe that we like to go to called.

So breakfast at Rae’s, then a coffee and pastry at Röckenwagner. We’ll be eating all day, which is why I ran in the morning.. We’ll get fruits and vegetables for later in the week. There’s a hummus stand that I really love.

There’s always a band playing, so we just soak it all in. It’s a really nice walk.

Then I’d go shopping, and would either drag my family with me, or I’d go alone while they did their thing. First, there’s a small shop calledon La Brea. I know the owner there, Blair Lucio, and they always carry the coolest stuff. They specialize in California heritage-style clothing for men.

Another store I love is. They do suits and really cool menswear. I discovered it in Atlanta when I was working on a job and loved it so much that every time I’d be in Atlanta, I’d go to it.

Then I discovered they had one in L.A.store there has a lot of pop culture, Japanese and Asian pop culture, a lot of art, graphic novels. There’s also a great record store called. It’s mostly vinyl and a lot of it is from Japan. They’ll even have American artists, but the Japanese editions of their records, so it’s really cool to see the Japanese versions of a Whitney Houston album.

The last thing I bought there was a Hall & Oates record from Japan.on Sawtelle. They have a few locations, but the newer one in Sawtelle is the only one that I go to since I’m on the Westside. I usually get either the Galbi-tang, which is a short rib soup, or the Tta Roh Guk Bap, which is a brisket and dried cabbage soup, or the Dduk Mandu Guk, which is a rice cake and dumpling soup.

Very much Korean comfort food. Plus, they’re open 24 hours, which sometimes comes in handy.in Boyle Heights, which is one of my all-time favorites as a kid that my dad would take me to. It’s very homestyle Mexican food, and I would get their Hollenbeck burrito, which is pretty epic. Kato was No. 1 on our last ranked list of the 101 best Los Angeles restaurants before COVID.

Now it’s in a new high-design space at the Row DTLA. , I’d go to the game. Growing up in L.A. , there’s a lot of nostalgia with the Dodgers for me.

I’ve always been a fan. My wife and I will go to the games and eat Dodger Dogs and nachos.to get a shrimp cocktail and steak dinner. It’s very Old Hollywood, and you can feel the history in there. A lot of the leather booths have a story.

I love when L.A. preserves its landmarks. Getting a sense of the history of the city through these restaurants is really fun.. They specialize in bosam, which are wraps with pork. They also specialize in Korean seafood pancakes that are so good.at the Row, near downtown.

It’s a Michelin-starred Taiwanese omakase-style restaurant that’s so good. You don’t order. They just give you courses, and you can pair it with wine or just order cocktails. I usually just order an Old Fashioned, which is really good there.

The food is just out of this world. Live jazz is rare and getting rarer in Los Angeles. But there are still spots to savor the rhythms. Here’s an inside look at where you can consistently hear live jazz in the city..

My childhood friend Richie Glaser has a jazz band and they play at the Barkley every Sunday night. We’d get a cocktail, listen to the band and hang out. We’d come home, relax and watch TV, probably old episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show. ” My daughter would go to bed before us, and would be asleep before we officially go to sleep.

The end of the day is very low-key and quiet. Every Sunday is different, but my ideal Sunday would be one of food, family, friends and frolicking throughout the city.





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