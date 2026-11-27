Ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, American Girl dolls and more wholesome picks from the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies

Lacey Chabert, known as the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, loves the holidays in real life too, especially celebrating with her 10-year-old daughter.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. Chabert, also known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in 2004’s “Mean Girls,” was around the same age as her daughter Julia when she moved to Los Angeles in 1994 after being cast in Fox’s “Party of Five.

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” Born in Mississippi, she’s loved living here ever since. Ahead of the Saturday premiere of her latest Hallmark flick, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” she walked us through her ideal Sunday in L.A. , which includes ogling American Girl dolls, painting ceramics and savoring ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls with her daughter and husband David Nehdar.7 a.m.: Coffee and a cozy movie with Julia I love to make coffee at home.