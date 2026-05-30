How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Cary Elwes

Gelson's coffee beans at home to start, followed by a movie — in Imax at Universal CityWalk or a classic at New Beverly Cinema.

Gelson’s coffee beans at home to start, followed by a movie — in Imax at Universal CityWalk or a classic at New Beverly Cinema.

Cary Elwes may not have been born in Los Angeles, but it’s probably fair to consider the native Brit an honorary Angeleno. The “Princess Bride” star was born in and spent his formative years kicking around London; he moved to L.A. in 1990, on his brother’s recommendation. He met his wife, photographer Lisa Marie Kurbikoff, at a cookoff in Malibu about a year later and the two married in 2000. A daughter, Dominique, arrived in 2007.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. Elwes has spent his years in California not just establishing his family life, but also further enmeshing himself in Hollywood. He’s appeared in everything from “Saw” to “Ella Enchanted” and played a corrupt government agent in a couple of “Mission Impossible” movies.

His latest role is as a former cop turned private detective in Peacock’s new crime thriller, “M.I. A“I’ve been out here for quite a bit now and while fires were pretty devastating — changing a lot of the landscape and people’s lives in ways that none of us could have imagined — I’m hopeful,” Elwes says.

“I feel like we’re going to build back stronger and better. Things can seem dark sometimes, but I still have a spark of hope in my heart. ”We wake up around 10 a.m., which is kind of late for me.

Then we’ll have our coffee. I tend to lean toward Gelson’s beans, which I find have a particular flavor I tend to like. I do like my coffee. It’s probably the only addiction I really have.

Anyway, after I finish up my coffee, I’ll typically ask my wife and daughter what they’d like to do for the day. My daughter is 19, and she’s terrific. I always tell my wife she’s the best production we’ll ever do together.. It’s right off Ventura Boulevard and it’s terrific.

Even their salads are extraordinary. It’s fairly new, too, but it’s always booked out solid so you really have to make a reservation in advance. Luckily, my wife and daughter are organized, so if they want to go there, they’ll have planned ahead.. The quality of that theater is very, very good and seeing films on the biggest screen possible is important to us.

My wife and I went on a date to see “Michael” in Imax, which was sold out and it was phenomenal. Antoine Fuqua did a great job and our friend Colman was honestly transformative as Joe Jackson. And Jaafar Jackson, who’s Michael’s nephew, is remarkable. It’s an extraordinary film, but sold out with people cheering and dancing?

That made it a phenomenon. People were interacting with the movie as it played and it was remarkable.. I grew up watching “MASH” as a kid and when I realized they filmed there, I thought “How blessed am I to be living just a few miles from where such an iconic series was made? ” It’s a really beautiful park too.

If you take a long hike, you’ll see waterfalls and lots of wildlife. On a nice afternoon, taking the dog out there for a walk? You can’t beat it. The most important theme park ride ever created?

It may just be the Universal Studios tram tour, which dates to the silent film era. Once primarily a behind-the-scenes tour, the trek has evolved to define the modern theme park.for the first time when I visited L.A. as a kid. They had a thing where they’d pick a couple of tour guests and the guide would put you on camera in front of a blue screen and you’d reenact a scene from a movie.

The tour also took you by the “Jaws” shark coming out of the water and through an old western town, and I found out years later that a director friend of mine had been making westerns there when I was a kid and I didn’t even know it. That tour was fantastic. With parting the sea for “The Ten Commandments” and then the boulders coming down the hill during the rockslide? Absolutely magnificent.

Depending on what time our movie ends or if we just end up going for a walk instead, we might go over to the. We love it there. Usually we’ll go in the afternoon — maybe we’ll have a late lunch up there — and sometimes we’ll go to theWe just love being around art. We’ll walk through the entire collection, plus whatever exhibit they have on at the time.

We’ll go toCulturally, we really try to keep busy. Sometimes we’ll want to sit at home and play Spite and Malice or watch a show on TV, but mostly I try to go out and encourage my family to do the same, especially because we live in such a wonderfully diverse, cultural city. L.A. ’s most popular art museum can be overwhelming.

Critic Christopher Knight offers his favorites: must-see paintings, sculptures and more, and what to know about each. I always leave meal decisions up to the girls, and sometimes they like to go out and get tacos. We like the fish tacos at, which we like to go to as well. I took my daughter to see “Jaws” there, in fact, which she loved.

I’m trying to educate my daughter in the films and TV shows that I watched growing up. She’s taking a film history class in school. She wants to be an actor as well, so I want her to have an understanding of the history of film and history of performance, so I show her the great performances that inspired me as a kid and encourage her in that way.

When I grew up in England, we literally had two channels, both in black and white. Young people can’t quite wrap their heads around that now, but it really did make you pay attention because you had to be sitting in front of the television to catch a show or movie you wanted to watch. While we await the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, take a spin through our ranking of the 101 best Los Angeles movies.

I remember that the BBC, particularly on weekends, would have matinee screenings of movies. We actually had pretty good quality TV in England growing up, but they’d also heavily focus on British films from the ‘40s all the way through to the ‘60s so I got my education from that particular style of films, like the postwar films, ‘50s films, and the Ealing comedies.

David Lean and Laurence Olivier, Ralph Richardson … a lot of the films they were in or directed really helped shape who I am today. Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers had a very strong influence on me as a kid, too, so I really want to try to share with my daughter why these films meant so much to me. I’m not really a late-night person anymore.

I used to be when I was a kid, but now, unless we’re out on a date, my wife and I are homebodies.





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