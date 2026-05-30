How to Have a Perfect Philly Day, according to ‘The Outsiders’ actor John Michael Peterson

A chocolate chip bagel and chocolate chip cookie kind of day.

Medford, N.J. native John Michael Peterson in 'The Outsiders,' running through June 7 at the Academy of Music.

'The Outsiders' North American Tour Company Photo by Matthew Murphy.

'The Outsiders' North American Tour Company Photo by Matthew Murphy.usical theater actor John Michael Peterson has performed in dozens of theaters around the nation on Broadway tours, but the Medford, N.J. native holds special pride in the Academy of Music, which he considers his hometown theater. “I do, biasedly, believe it’s the prettiest house in the country,” said Peterson, 30, who now lives in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights neighborhood.

He grew up going to see shows at the Academy and Walnut Street Theatre, where his parents were season ticket holders.at the Academy of Music with his mom and best friend, and he dreamed of returning one day to grace the stage. Now he’s back in town performing on that storied stage for the second time, as one of the preppy Socs in





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