The veteran aesthetician enjoys walking her dog in Ardmore and sipping red wine at a.kitchen.

Danuta Mieloch has welcomed A-list Philadelphians from 6ABC anchor Nydia Han to Phillies owner John Middleton to Rescue Spa for luxurious facials, manicures, and pedicures for more than 20 years.

Four years ago, she launched her elite skincare line Danucera — pronounced Don-oo-sera , a combination of the first four letters of Mieloch’s name and cera , which means complexion in her native language Polish. The collection of gentle beauty balms, cleansers, toner, thick moisturizing creams, and serums have made their way into Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Globe goodie bag. Danucera’s golden packages have also landed in Camila Mendes’ MET Gala bag, and countless red carpet swag bags .

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“People live their lives behind Instagram filters, injectables, Botox, and face lifts,” Mieloch said. “But nothing replaces good skincare. ” When Mieloch isn’t giving to-die-for facials in her Rittenhouse Square and New York locations, or concocting new silky serums, she’s gardening in her new Wynnewood home, walking her big dogs, and taking in Philadelphia museums and restaurants. Here is her idea of a perfect Philly day. 6 a.m. I am up early walking my dogs.