How to Have a Great Summer (Without Losing Your Mind)

Tips and tricks for a low budget, high fun summer

Listen on your computer:are going to be taking a summer break after the June 11 episode. But fear not, they are still here to be your guides to a great summer.

They swap ideas for keeping kids entertained without losing your sanity - from making play time a neighborhood affair to where to find the best summer deals. Join us on Facebook and email us at careandfeedingpod@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: 357-9318.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get to hang out with us on the Plus Playground every week for a whole additional grab-bag of content — and you’ll get an ad-free experience across the network.

And you’ll also be supporting the work we do here onLucy Lopez, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens. and lives in Miami with her hot husband and their two amazing kids. Basically, she’s proof that you really can have it all—with a Cuban cafecito in hand. Follow her ! to share advice and itineraries for families who want to explore the world while learning together. You can also follow along with her family’s misadventures





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