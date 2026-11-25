Holidays are festive, but they can also bring out body comments from family that are harmful to girls. Find out how to handle inappropriate comments and protect girls' body image.

Body comments from family members predict body dissatisfaction, disordered eating, and weight gain. We can protect girls by modeling healthy behavior and confronting inappropriate comments from family members.

Now that we have officially entered the holiday season, many of us will attend social gatherings to enjoy special foods, rituals, and festivities with family and friends. Although these events bring cheer, they can also initiate Watch out for comparisons between her body and others’ bodies . These comments teach girls to engage in social comparison with others, which contributes to body dissatisfaction .

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Be wary of armchair psychics who make declarations about what your daughter will look like in the future . Of course, no one can accurately predict what another person will ultimately look like, and the comment implies that bodies are programmed to look a certain way. It is also natural for bodies to change in shape and size throughout various phases of our lives (including puberty,