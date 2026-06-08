How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigrette

New Orleans chef Isaac Toups says that to make vegetables taste amazing, try charring them on the grill and tossing them in a bacon vinaigrette.

Israel says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefire6 people hurt in stabbings at New York 's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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