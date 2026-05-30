How to go back in time with Google Maps

You can access historical imagery through Street View.

Google Maps has been helping us get from A to B since 2005. In that time, it’s amassed a huge amount of data about the world—from business opening times to national boundaries.

And alongside the map itself, there’s satellite imagery and imagery at ground level, courtesy of Street View. , dropping a little pegman onto a road in Google Maps to see what it looks like if you’re actually stood on the sidewalk. What you might not be aware of is that you can go back in time in Street View—back to 2007 in the first places that were mapped with this technology.

It means you can check out your neighborhood as far back as twenty years ago. You can see what’s changed and what hasn’t. It works for the most iconic streets and locations in the world too, from Times Square to the Arc de Triomphe. Here’s how to use the feature.

, not least because there’s more screen real estate to work with. Scroll and pan to the part of the world that you want to take a look at, or use the search box up in the top left corner to jump to somewhere specific. ). Click and drag the pegman over to the map, and you’ll see all the roads, paths, lanes, and freeways that support Street View highlighted in blue.

Drop the pegman on the spot you want to take a look at. You’ll go straight into the immersive Street View mode, with ground-level imagery. Use the mouse or the arrow keys on your keyboard to take a look around.

You can also start moving up and down the street using the up and down arrow keys, or by clicking the arrow icons overlaid on the ground.link up in the top left corner, and along the bottom of the screen you’ll see thumbnails of older imagery, together with dates—scroll to the right to see the oldest available pictures. Bear in mind that the total number of different date options, and the years they cover, are going to vary depending on how long Google’s Street View cars have been covering a particular area, and how regularly they’ve been back.

You’ll find there’s quite a substantial difference in how far you can go back, depending on where you are in the world. As soon as you select one of the image thumbnails representing an earlier year, you’ll be taken back in time in Street View. You can still look around and explore as before—the views you see will be from the same year you’ve selected, until you choose a different month and date from the carousel at the bottom.

It lets you check out how businesses and houses have changed over time, and in some locations you’ll even be able to see roads or buildings being built as the years go by. For busy areas, you get an interesting peek into the changing fashions for both people and vehicles. It’s possible to check out famous landmarks in this way too, though if they’re iconic then they don’t tend to be modified much over time.

When you’re ready to return to the present day, click theas well. To get to Street View, long-press on a road on the map, then tap the Street View thumbnail that pops up in the lower left corner. You can then tap the date label to find other dates.too, for both Street View images and satellite maps.

Either drag the pegman in from the bottom right corner and then choose, or click the historical imagery button in the top toolbar .





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