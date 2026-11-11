How to get this Siri camera upgrade for your iPad before its public release

You’ll be able to access Visual Intelligence from a new tab in the tablet's Camera app.

Apple users willing to install beta versions of its OS updates can get their hands on upcoming features sooner than most, as long as they're comfortable contending with the possibility of buggy software or apps breaking.

And one such feature is the Siri Mode that'sas part of iPadOS 27.3 and will let you ask Siri AI questions about things you point your tablet's camera at.at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year. It basically brings the company's Visual Intelligence tool for asking questions from photos to the camera app.

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But there's one distinguishing feature that's unique to iPads which isn't available on iPhones.feature, you can snap a photo of something with your iPad, use your Apple Pencil to draw a circle around an item and learn more information about the object with the help of Siri AI. It's worth noting that Visual Intelligence is already available on compatible tablets — iPad Pro and iPad Air with the M1 chip and newer, and iPad mini with the A17 Pro or.

As things stand, you can access it in the Camera app by long-pressing the Camera Control button or pressing the Action button if you've set it up to activate the feature . In iPadOS 27.3, you'll have another way to access Visual Intelligence in the Camera app.

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All you'll have to do is swipe through the options in the viewfinder until you get to the Siri tab. The company is expected to release the public version of iPadOS 27.3 in December.

However, you can try it on your tablet right now, because Apple released the first beta. If you haven't already done so, you'll need to enable beta updates. Tap the Beta Updates option, then iPadOS 27 Public Beta. After you go back to the Software Update tab, you should be able to install the iPadOS 27.3 beta..

Beta builds aren't the finished product, meaning they're more susceptible to bugs and errors. Backing up your data should be standard practice anyway, but it's especially advisable to do that before installing a beta version of an operating system, just to make sure your files and other information stay safe. If you don't feel comfortable enough to install a iPadOS beta, that's perfectly fine! The public version of the OS update is likely coming soon.

You can check out the Siri tab on your iPad's Camera app at that point.