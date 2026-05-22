How to Get the Red Brick in ACE Chemicals in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

A step-by-step guide to finding the Red Brick in ACE Chemicals in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, including how to replay the mission and use Gordon to spray foam on the pipe.

In the game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, players can find a lot of Red Brick s hidden inside levels. To obtain these Red Brick s, players often need to solve puzzles.

One of the earliest Red Bricks to find is located in ACE Chemicals. Players can reach ACE Chemicals early in the game as part of the Red Hood Gang arc. If a player missed getting the Red Brick the first time around, they can replay the mission using the Batcomputer in the Batcave. The correct mission can be found in the Red Hood Gang section by selecting ACE Chemicals.

Once inside ACE Chemicals, players will need to play through the mission until they get the objective 'Follow the bears.

' This will lead them to a narrow hallway where they can see members of the Red Hood Gang underneath them. If they look to their right, they can see the Red Brick stuck in a pipe behind some glass. To obtain the Red Brick, players will need to crawl into a new room and use Gordon to spray foam on the pipe.

They will need to repeat this process every time the Red Brick gets stuck in a new place along the pipeline. Eventually, the Red Brick will pour out, and players can either walk back the long way or use Batman to yank the hatch open and grapple through the opening. Once the final leak is stopped, players will be able to collect the Red Brick in ACE Chemicals without any problems.

This Red Brick unlocks the Toxic Waste Modifier, which is a cosmetic item in the game. Even if players don't care about cosmetics, they will still need all Red Bricks to get 100% completion in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Thankfully, snagging this one isn't too difficult





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