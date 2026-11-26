As families gather for the holiday, many of us will be pulling out our phones to capture those special moments, but finding the right lighting and getting the kids to cooperate can be a whole ordeal.

Getting everyone around the Thanksgiving table may be easier than getting everyone to smile for the camera. As families gather for the holiday, many of us will be pulling out our phones to capture those special moments, but finding the right lighting and getting the kids to cooperate can be a whole ordeal.

Tech and travel contributor Jefferson Graham is offering tips and tricks to help make sure those memories are preserved. Graham says it’s important to not only take lots of photos, but to get a variety of candid and staged shots.

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"Candids are easy as a lot of people are in the home and doing different things," said Graham. "But I think the staged photos are really important. " Graham notes that those are the ones that people will look back on to see different family members together. RELATED STORY | Cooking causes 80% of Thanksgiving home fires.