Unlock the devastating Hauners H-AT Rocket Launcher for free in Grand Theft Auto 6 by visiting specific Leonida locations or purchase it for 16000 dollars.

The Hauners H-AT Rocket Launcher stands as the most destructive projectile weapon available in Grand Theft Auto 6, offering players the capacity to obliterate both enemies and vehicles with devastating efficiency. This explosive tool is essential for those looking to wreak havoc across the state of Leonida, but acquiring it requires strategic planning regarding location and in-game currency management. Players must navigate specific requirements to unlock permanent ownership while also knowing where to find unowned versions for immediate use.

While the weapon can eventually be purchased from an Expanded Ammu-Nation gun store later in the campaign, it carries a hefty price tag of 16000 dollars. Avoiding this cost is possible through several free locations scattered around Leonida, though these initial finds will be unowned weapons. To permanently unlock the owned version and secure long-term access, players must visit a designated Expanded Ammu-Nation shop after meeting specific progression milestones.

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The most accessible free rocket launcher is located at the Brooks Boatworks Kolt Associates operation in Port Gellhorn. A warehouse on the north side of this area is guarded by several enemies, but stealth allows players to sneak inside and access the upper levels via a ladder on the back of the structure. The weapon sits on a desk on the south side of the top floor, providing a quick and relatively safe method for early-game acquisition without spending any cash.

Once collected, players can place the unowned rocket launcher in the trunk of their vehicle for safekeeping until they are ready to make a permanent purchase. The weapon will remain in the trunk as long as the vehicle is not impounded by law enforcement or until the player restarts the game or reloads a previous save. This mechanic allows for flexible planning, letting players secure the powerful tool before dealing with the high cost of ownership or the need to complete additional story missions.

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Additional unowned rocket launchers have been reported in other key areas of the game world, specifically within the Balsero region. One such launcher is reportedly hidden in an underground bunker near the Griffin Firing Range, although this location has not been personally verified by all players. Another potential spawn point exists on the floor next to the unique Black Eagle Import M306 TMR rifle within the Black Eagle Imports warehouse, also situated in Balsero. Exploring these locations requires caution due to the likely presence of hostile factions and law enforcement in these underground facilities.

To permanently add the Hauners H-AT to your arsenal, you must complete the Buck Me main story mission in Chapter 1. This narrative objective unlocks your BuckMe account, which is a mandatory requirement for making purchases that exceed 999 dollars. Without completing this specific quest, financial transactions for high-tier items remain locked, preventing any acquisition of the rocket launcher regardless of your current cash reserves or inventory status.

Not every gun store throughout Leonida carries the same inventory, so players must ensure they visit a location with an Expanded weapon selection. Stores may offer only Limited, Standard, or Hunting categories, making it essential to identify the correct facility before attempting a purchase. You can check an Ammu-Nation's weapon selection by hovering over its icon on your map to verify that it stocks the necessary high-tier weaponry for this transaction.

Purchasing the rocket launcher from an Expanded Ammu-Nation will permanently add it to your game save, allowing you to recover the item from a weapon locker if you ever lose it during intense combat scenarios. These stores also stock rocket ammunition, ensuring you have a steady supply of explosives for any combat situation in Leonida. Visiting these specialized shops remains worthwhile even if you have already picked up a free launcher elsewhere, as permanent ownership offers critical safety and logistical advantages throughout the rest of the game.