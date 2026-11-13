How to Get Away with Murder Explores AI Music Theft in Yungwood Episode

The show tackles the rise of AI-generated music copyright infringement through a fictional lawsuit involving a rapper whose work was scraped and recreated by an AI platform, prompting a legal battle between father and son.

Sign up for The A.V. 50 million. Let that number sink in because that’s how many songs an AI model trained to scrape parts of other artists’ original work cobbled together.

Andaren’t doing much more to combat this, other than visible labeling of AI songs. So the bigger question is who stands to benefit financially from putting so much slop out there? It’s certainly not the human creatives who lose both potential listeners and income. No, it’s usually the corporation thattakes this industry-wide problem and delivers yet another timely, effective, and entertaining episode that explains the issue without being preachy. alum Aurin Squire, “Yungwood” sees Price, Siffre & Associates take the case of the titular rapper whose recordings were auctioned off by his agency, Gold Artist Studios , to the music website Noisement. Noisement wasted no time in churning out ripped-off, AI versions of 35 Yungwood tracks; the soundalikes have since gained 10 million streams, affecting the musician’s own business.

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The man wants to sue, but his lawyers warn that the case could take years to resolve. Instead, Michael comes up with a quicker solution: They try to get one song—”Base Booty,” based on Yungwood’s “Booty Base,” taken down and use that as leverage for a hefty settlement. The catch is that Michael has to face off against GAS’ ruthless attorney: his dad, Bayard .

It’s a tug-of-war that has been weeks in the making, anddoesn’t disappoint as father and son face off against each other with all their might. In the process, the show offers more insight into the Price family. Michael reveals to Olivia that his younger sister, Anna, died by suicide because she couldn’t take the pressure that Bayard constantly put on her to follow in his footsteps.

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So one day, without informing anyone, she went to a hotel and jumped off the balcony. No wonder the relationship between Michael and Bayard has soured, especially because Bayard doesn’t seem to care that Yungwood is/was an icon for both his kids—Michael and Anna went to his concerts together, and they’ve got pictures and everything. All that pent-up frustration pours out in an engaging battle inside the courtroom.

For starters, Bayard keeps referring to Michael as “son” to make his opponent look weaker in front of the judge—it’s a trick that thankfully doesn’t work in his favor. In court, Bayard argues that GAS uses thousands of songs to train its AI model, not just Yungwood’s, and it also learns different chord progressions to predict and generate music.

He also frustratingly claims that “all art is derivative because it’s built on what has come before it,” comparing Yungwood’s “Booty Base” melodies to a 1950s folk song and a 1930s spiritual track. The difference, of course, is that even if the music sounds somewhat similar, Yungwood was inspired by real humans to create a new and distinct work.

The difference may seem semantic, but sampling or interpolating music—a common practice—isn’t equivalent to letting AI steal work and any earnings the artist is bound to make with it. Bayard brings in a musician who claims to have written “Base Booty,” and further adds that AI assisted him in the same way that Auto-Tune or GarageBand helps other musicians—as if it’s all the same thing.

Raise your hand if you were also ready to pull out your hair in frustration each time Bayard discarded the value and long-lasting impact of creativity. At least it’s cathartic to watch Yungwood understandably lose his cool while taking the stand to explain his artistry. Before he’s kicked out and arrested for the night, though, he gives his beloved fans a rallying cry on his Instagram live: “Fight the slop!

” Ultimately, Michael knows he has the winning hand when they realize that Noisement is deprioritizing original music on its platform. It’s suppressing Yungwood’s music, in particular. The judge can’t help but agree when he expresses his own displeasure because nowadays, he can’t even play the Jimmy Buffett tracks he enjoys; the algorithm just serves him AI approximations instead.

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So, yes, GAS agrees to delete all the songs that compete with Yungwood’s catalog, and he gets $1 million in damages, provided he signs an NDA. seems simple enough, and yet, the message bears repeating: AI erodes the essence of what art is, and trying to reproduce it as fast and as cheaply as possible will only destroy the creative process for everyone involved. We can’t allow it to supplant thousands of years of human expression.

“Yungwood” adds to’s streak of winning episodes, but it also gives us a motto to carry into the real world: Fight the slop. , Olivia’s brother wouldn’t believe her when she said he was being grifted by a woman who claimed to need money to build houses for orphans in Burundi. Well, Olivia’s investigation into “Angela” almost turns her into a victim herself.

She’s about to be conned when she realizes that her bank’s fraud department representative is actually a scammer from the same wider network. It’s okay, though, because she takes her revenge with Vik’s help. Olivia sends the scammer a link that Vik set up. Once he clicks on the link, assuming it will transfer the funds from Olivia’s parents’ account, it actually ruins his computer and allows the cops to track him down.

To celebrate, Olivia and Vik—two total introverts—go to a club to dance it out. •After their small rift, Olivia and Jacob patch things up before he bids his sister adieu and heads back to Wisconsin. Before he leaves, he tells Olivia that he’s happy she’s found her “home. ” , we need more of Natalia Boutella being a total diva in court.

She takes over for Olivia as Michael’s second chair, and despite years of not fighting a case, she has a total ball facing off against Bayard. •I would suggest a quick sweep of whatever music platform you use to ensure that the algorithm hasn’t propped AI-generated nonsense up to you.