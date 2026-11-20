How To Get Away with Murder perfected the legal thriller genre with shocking plot twists, but its unique tone highlights a broader decline in high-stakes drama on network television.

The decline of the legal thriller genre on network television highlights a significant shift in the future of television storytelling. Although one ABC legal drama from the 2010s featured some of the wildest plot twists in television history, the subsequent fall of similar high-stakes programs underscores a sad truth about the medium. As far back as 1957, classic cinema established the legal thriller as a staple with films such as 12 Angry Men, 1959's Anatomy of a Murder, and 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird. It was not long before television caught up with this cinematic trend, paving the way for modern dramatic excellence.

Pioneers of the Small-Screen Legal Drama

Perry Mason and Matlock were both early pioneers of the small-screen legal drama format, establishing a foundation for future generations of shows. Ally McBeal's success reignited interest in the genre in the 1990s, proving that audiences remained deeply engaged with courtroom narratives. However, it was not until Grey's Anatomy's iconic producer Shonda Rhimes took to the genre in 2014 that the legal drama's potential for shocking plot twists truly reached its full potential. The same year that Rhimes's still underrated political drama Scandal started its seven-season run, the producer helped green light creator Peter Nowalk's mystery and legal drama genre blender.

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How To Get Away with Murder Story Structure

Running for 90 episodes across six seasons on ABC, How To Get Away with Murder followed Viola Davis's law professor Annalise Keating. Also working as a practicing defense attorney, Annalise found herself caught up in the investigations of not one, but two related murders in season 1 of the series. This audacious move planted Annalise herself in the center of a murder investigation, then added another murder into the mix in short order. The result was a soapy, campy thrill ride that fused the courtroom dramatics of shows like The Lincoln Lawyer with the twisty, explosive plotting of Scandal. While competitors such as The Good Wife and Suits opted to focus mainly on the personal lives of their lawyer protagonists and the cases they took on separately, the ABC show blended these together seamlessly.

Mastering the Art of the Plot Twist

How To Get Away with Murder's plot twists were incredibly effective because the series perfected the art of the narrative surprise. It started out with a tone that was already somewhat larger than life and grew steadily sillier as the show continued, yet this escalation never felt like a betrayal of the original premise. The delicate tonal balance required to gradually shift a show's vibe is surprisingly tough to get right. How To Get Away with Murder pulled off an impressive sleight of hand by starting out only slightly silly and over-the-top, which left the show feeling glamorous but grounded. This approach ensured that the increasingly shocking and silly plot twists never felt like a massive departure from the show's established reality.

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Contrast with Declining TV Dramas

How To Get Away with Murder's storytelling style is currently dying out in the broader landscape of television drama. A lot of crime dramas and legal thrillers, such as Netflix's chilling Adolescence or the tragic true drama dramatization When They See Us, start serious and stay that way throughout their run. Some series, like Ryan Murphy's instantly infamous All's Fair, aim for an arch, playful tone but end up feeling like they have no stakes thanks to their absurdity. Within this framework, the artful nature of How To Get Away with Murder's twists becomes more apparent compared to shows that fail to maintain narrative cohesion.

Lessons from Teen Mystery Shows

Unlike teen shows like Riverdale and the seven-season ABC mystery Pretty Little Liars, which began as believable small-town stories, their later seasons felt cartoonishly bizarre and detached from reality. How To Get Away with Murder's earliest episodes were already just about heightened enough to justify the show's later excesses. This careful calibration made even its wildest twists feel grounded within the show's unique reality. As the genre struggles to find its footing in a changing media environment, the specific formula employed by this six-season series remains a benchmark for balancing realism with extraordinary dramatic events.