How to get an abandoned van removed from your street and why you don't have to pay a botched boiler repair bill

A reader is trying to get an abandoned van removed from their cul-de-sac after its owner moved to France. Dean Dunham provides advice on how to deal with the situation and also offers guidance on how to handle a botched boiler repair bill.

A van has been parked at the corner of our cul-de-sac for five months. All my neighbours and visitors have to drive on the wrong side of the road to get around it, which is annoying and potentially dangerous.

The owner used to live in a nearby village, but word is, he has moved to France. What can we do to get this removed? G.W. , Oakham, Rutland.

A reader is trying to get an abandoned van removed from their cul-de-sac after its owner moved to France. Dean Dunham replies: This is more common than you might think, but the good news is you have several routes to get the van removed. Your first port of call is to check if the van is taxed, insured and has a valid MoT.

To do this, go to the Gov.uk website and run the registration through the free vehicle enquiry service. It will tell you instantly if it is taxed and has a valid MoT. If both are up to date, then the owner is legally entitled to park it on any public road where there are no parking restrictions. If either has lapsed, you can report it to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Untaxed vehicles on a public road can be clamped, impounded and ultimately scrapped, usually within weeks. If the above steps do not help, contact your local council and ask them to investigate whether it is an abandoned vehicle. Make sure you explain the circumstances, including how long the vehicle has been left unattended and why you believe the owner has now left the country.

Councils have powers under the Refuse Disposal (Amenity) Act 1978 to remove vehicles that appear abandoned after serving notice. If the van is causing a genuine obstruction or danger, you can also report it to the police on 101 as a highway obstruction.

Finally, check whether your road has any parking restrictions you may have overlooked. Agreeing with your neighbours to report the issue together carries more weight than a single complaint. A homeowner is seeking advice on how to deal with an engineer who is demanding £642 for botched boiler repairs. Dean Dunham replies: In short, no - at least not the full amount.

Your legal protection here comes from the Consumer Rights Act 2015, which says any service provided by a trader must be carried out with reasonable care and skill. If it is not, you are entitled to a repeat performance at no extra cost, or a price reduction, which can be up to 100 per cent in serious cases. A second engineer diagnosed the real problem in one visit, and your boiler has worked perfectly since.

This is powerful evidence that the first engineer failed to meet the required standard. He had five attempts and didn't identify a basic issue, while charging for parts that weren't needed. Write to him formally, by email or recorded delivery, stating that you are rejecting his invoice under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 because the service was not carried out with reasonable care and skill.

Set out the timeline, mention the second engineer's diagnosis, and offer what you genuinely think is fair: possibly nothing, or a small contribution toward his first call-out only. Keep all receipts, messages and the second engineer's invoice. If he threatens court action, don't panic. He will need to prove his work was competent, which, based on these facts, will be very difficult





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abandoned Van Cul-De-Sac Botched Boiler Repair Consumer Rights Act 2015

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo XIV to visit Spain and France amid signs of faith revivalPope Leo XIV is set to visit Spain and France in June and September respectively, a move that comes as the two countries are experiencing a revival of interest in faith among young people. The Pope will find traditionally Catholic countries with an abundance of historic churches but few people in the pews, but there are also signs of a revival of interest in faith among young people.

Read more »

France intercepts Russian-linked tanker in Atlantic with allied supportPresident Macron announced that France, with help from Britain and other allies, intercepted a sanctioned Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic as part of efforts to enforce sanctions and combat Russia's shadow fleet financing the war in Ukraine.

Read more »

Nearly 900 arrested as PSG Champions League celebrations turn violent across FranceClashes, looting and arson marred celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's second straight Champions League triumph, leaving hundreds of officers injured and at least one person dead.

Read more »

Supernatural's Dean and Amara: A Relationship Beyond RomanceEmily Swallow discusses her time playing Amara in Supernatural, appreciating the show's handling of her complex relationship with Dean Winchester. Meanwhile, a quiz by Collider explores which sci-fi universe one would survive in, given five distinct dystopian scenarios.

Read more »