How to get a body like Elizabeth Hurley: We reveal the star's 'old fashioned and gym-free' diet and fitness regime

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed her secret to maintaining her youthful appearance and incredible figure at the age of 61. The Hollywood star credits her old-fashioned and simple diet and fitness regime, which includes ditching pre-packaged sandwiches and relying on NEAT exercises.

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed her secret to maintaining her youthful appearance and incredible figure at the age of 61. The Hollywood star credits her old-fashioned and simple diet and fitness regime, which includes ditching pre-packaged sandwiches and relying on NEAT exercises.

She also swears by making her own bread and cakes, and batch cooking soup to aid in her weight loss. Despite not going to the gym, Elizabeth stays active through daily activities such as gardening and playing with her children. Her mantra is to eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking, and eat dinner earlier.

Elizabeth's diet-friendly watercress soup recipe has been shared, which is low-fat and vitamin-packed, and can be made by sweating a small onion, adding diced potatoes and chicken stock, and blending with watercress. The soup can be served hot or cold, and is a great way to satisfy hunger and boost energy levels. Elizabeth's regime is a far cry from the typical Hollywood star's diet and fitness routine, and her results are a testament to the effectiveness of her approach.

She has barely aged a day since her 50s, and her figure and youthful glow are a result of her simple and old-fashioned approach to health and wellbeing. Elizabeth's advice is to move more and eat smaller, more balanced meals, and to avoid relying on pre-packaged and processed foods.

Her recipe for a low-fat and vitamin-packed watercress soup is a great way to start the day, and can be made in large batches to be stored in the fridge or freezer. Elizabeth's story is a reminder that health and wellbeing can be achieved through simple and old-fashioned means, and that it's never too late to make a change.

Elizabeth's diet and fitness regime is a great inspiration for anyone looking to make a positive change in their life, and her results are a testament to the effectiveness of her approach. Elizabeth's advice is to move more and eat smaller, more balanced meals, and to avoid relying on pre-packaged and processed foods.

Her recipe for a low-fat and vitamin-packed watercress soup is a great way to start the day, and can be made in large batches to be stored in the fridge or freezer. Elizabeth's story is a reminder that health and wellbeing can be achieved through simple and old-fashioned means, and that it's never too late to make a change





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elizabeth Hurley Diet And Fitness NEAT Exercises Watercress Soup Health And Wellbeing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Perkins Upped To Series Regular On 'Big Mistakes' (EXCLUSIVE)Elizabeth Perkins has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming second season of Netflix's crime comedy 'Big Mistakes'.

Read more »

Hero Father Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack in BelfastA father of two used his son's hurley stick to intervene in a brutal knife attack, saving the victim's life. The attacker, a Sudanese asylum seeker, has been charged with attempted murder.

Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley's Simple and Old-Fashioned Diet and Fitness Secrets at 61Elizabeth Hurley shares her straightforward diet and fitness regime, avoiding gyms and processed foods, relying on home cooking and NEAT exercises to stay in shape at 61.

Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley's Timeless Figure: Simple Diet and NEAT Fitness Secrets at 61At 61, Elizabeth Hurley reveals her no-gym, no-fad diet and fitness routine that keeps her youthful and fit. Discover her old-fashioned eating habits, NEAT exercises, and watercress soup recipe for sustainable health.

Read more »