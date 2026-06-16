How to gain 5 million followers: Winners and losers from World Cup Day 5

This World Cup player went from 40,000 followers to over 5 million in a single day.

While that might sound boring to an outsider only looking at the final scorelines, it turned out to be one of the most exciting group stage days in recent memory, with an all-time shocker beginning the day with Cape Verde tying the European champions It couldn't be anyone else at the top of the winners list than Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper who had his life forever shift on Monday.

Starting the day, he was a steady player in the second division over in Portugal with a little over 40,000 Instagram followers. He's ending the day in the United States with over five million followers, sponsors knocking down his door, and a legitimate chance to guide his tiny nation to the knockout rounds. If there's one big winner, there has to be an equally sizeable loser on the other end.

For Spain, it was an embarrassment of a debut as one of the heavy favorites to win it all, coming in as European champions and laying an egg in front of a packed crowd in Atlanta. Even worse, when it seemed like they wanted to rest Lamine Yamal, they had to use their ace winger off the bench in a desperate attempt to score against the African challenger.

And though the 18-year-old brought a jolt in the opening minutes of his arrival, none of it was enough to find a ball past the new Instagram influencer Vozinha. Two games in Los Angeles so far this World Cup, and both games were some of the most entertaining of the event.

The United States of America beat down Paraguay 4-1 in an offensive flurry, and then Iran and New Zealand played a track meet of a game that saw both sides go for broke in a 2-2 draw. Next up? Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina in two days. If that game, which on the outside looks like a controlled, measured affair turns into a stampede of goals, then there might just be something in the air in Inglewood.

, which was once the cheapest ticket to get into, has now skyrocketed following the former's draw of Spain. Cape Verde converted thousands of Americans into new fans on Monday, and a once middling game now is a clash between two nations that know they'll make the Round of 32 with a win.





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