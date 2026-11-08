How to Free Up Storage on PlayStation 5 Without Deleting Games

Discover how PlayStation 5 users can reclaim significant hard drive space by managing DLC and captures without uninstalling their favorite games.

Sony has introduced a practical method for PlayStation 5 owners to manage their 825 GB NVMe SSD storage limits without resorting to uninstalling entire game libraries. This update addresses the growing challenge of massive file sizes, which often force users to delete games to accommodate new releases like Grand Theft Auto 6 or monthly PS Plus titles.

Managing DLC to Save Drive Space

Users can now utilize a Customize option within individual game headers to selectively remove specific downloadable content (DLC) packages while keeping the core game intact. This feature allows players to store heavy expansions on external hard drives, which the console supports for storage but not for active gameplay. By removing only the unwanted add-ons, gamers can reclaim substantial amounts of space without losing access to their main installations.

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Important Constraints for Removal

Several conditions apply to this storage-saving technique, starting with the requirement that the specific game must include a Customize menu option in its settings. Furthermore, players must possess the DLC they wish to delete, as the option is not available for content that has not been installed. Sony emphasizes that users should exercise caution to avoid removing essential files that could prevent the game from launching or syncing save data correctly.

Impact of Specific Game Add-ons

The amount of recoverable space varies significantly depending on the software. In cases like Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, individual content pieces are tiny, measuring only a few megabytes, making their removal negligible for total storage. However, titles such as Call of Duty often bundle massive mode-specific DLCs that range from 30 to 40 GB each, allowing users to free up over 100 GB by deleting a few of these large packages.

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Captures and RPG Story Content

For additional space, users should review the Captures folder, which automatically saves a screenshot and a 15-second video whenever a trophy is earned. These media files accumulate rapidly and can consume significant drive space over time. Additionally, players can delete unstarted story DLC for role-playing games and reinstall it later when ready to engage with that specific narrative chapter.

Implementation Steps and Strategy

To execute this strategy, users must first close the game application and navigate to its information settings to access the Customize menu. This process requires manual review of each installed title to identify which DLC packages are safe to remove without breaking gameplay functionality. While the effectiveness depends on the specific games owned, this method provides a viable alternative to constant uninstallation for maintaining a full library on the base console.