It's worth taking a look and making sure big files aren't cluttering up your OneDrive.

and sync service makes it possible to bring your important files wherever you go. Its ability to securely sync your data across multiple devices and platforms makes it an excellent cross-platform backup and sync utility.

However, like most cloud backup services, Microsoft OneDrive also comes with a storage cap, and once it meets or exceeds this threshold, backup and sync issues can become bottlenecks in your workflow. When your OneDrive storage runs out of free space, it stops syncing data between the cloud and your devices. If the storage quota exceeds the assigned threshold, Microsoft switches your OneDrive account to read-only mode, requiring you to free up space to resume normal functionality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your Microsoft OneDrive storage is running low, the first step is to identify which files are consuming the most storage. You can then systematically remove or move unwanted files or old data to a local drive or a similar file backup service. Keep in mind that removing synced files from the cloud also deletes them from all your synced devices. So, it becomes critical to review what you delete from your cloud storage when attempting to free up space.