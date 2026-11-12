How to Free Storage Space for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 and Xbox

Grand Theft Auto 6 requires 212 GB on PlayStation 5 and 225 GB on Xbox Series X/S. Learn step-by-step methods to clear sufficient storage space on your console before the launch.

Rockstar Games is preparing for the global release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which arrives just one week from the current date. The highly anticipated title demands significant storage capacity, requiring approximately 212 GB on the PlayStation 5 and 225 GB on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. This massive file size necessitates immediate action from players who wish to install the game on launch day.

Understanding Console Storage Requirements

The base model of the PlayStation 5 offers only 825 GB of total internal storage, while some entry-level Xbox Series S models provide as little as 512 GB. These capacity limits make it challenging to accommodate the 200-plus gigabyte footprint of Grand Theft Auto 6 alongside other installed applications and game libraries. Players must therefore strategically manage their available disk space to ensure the new title can be downloaded and pre-loaded successfully without system errors.

Also read PlayStation 5 Gains Exclusive Grand Theft Auto VI Launch, PC Release Slips to Next Year

Strategies for Clearing PlayStation 5 Disk Space

Sony Interactive Entertainment users can begin optimizing their PlayStation 5 storage by removing unused triple-A titles. Many contemporary games exceed 100 GB, so deleting just two or three obsolete titles can free up the necessary 212 GB required for the new release. Additionally, checking installed streaming applications is crucial, as these apps may consume several gigabytes of storage even if they are not actively used for daily entertainment.

Another effective method for reclaiming space on the PlayStation 5 involves deleting individual downloadable content packs. Specific add-ons for games like Call of Duty can approach 40 GB in size, allowing players to retain the base game while removing heavy DLC expansions. This targeted approach preserves access to core gameplay while significantly reducing the overall storage burden on the console's internal solid-state drive.

Advertisement

Users should also address accumulated media files within the Captures application. The PlayStation 5 is configured by default to automatically save screenshots and video clips whenever a trophy is earned. These background files can accumulate rapidly over time, consuming substantial storage. Players can navigate to the Trophies tab within the Captures menu to select and delete multiple media files in a single operation, thereby freeing up significant space.

Optimizing Storage on Xbox Series X and Series S

Microsoft gamers have access to unique system tools designed to automate storage management. By navigating to the My games & apps menu and selecting the Free up space option, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles can scan for and suggest deletable files. This automated tool identifies unused games, leftover add-ons from previously uninstalled titles, and other unnecessary data, simplifying the optimization process for users.

The Free up space menu also features a Shrinkable games tab, which allows players to remove high-resolution assets that are incompatible with their specific hardware. On the Xbox Series S, for example, this feature deletes 4K textures to reduce the game's footprint while maintaining full playability. This method provides additional room for Grand Theft Auto 6 without requiring users to uninstall any playable content entirely.

Managing Save Data and Cloud Connectivity

Players can further reclaim storage by clearing local saved games from their consoles. Xbox consoles support cloud synchronization for save data, meaning that local files can be safely deleted while the progress remains stored in the user's Microsoft account. To perform this action, users must open System settings, select Manage storage devices, and choose the option to clear local saved games. This ensures that game progress is preserved even if the local storage space is needed for new installations.

Advertisement

Alternatively, both Sony and Microsoft support cloud streaming for select titles under specific subscription tiers. This feature allows users to play games without downloading them to the internal hard drive, effectively bypassing storage limitations entirely. Players should check the Xbox Store or PlayStation interface for the Stream option next to the Play button to confirm compatibility for their desired titles.

Final Storage Upgrades and Next Steps

If all other methods fail to provide sufficient space, PlayStation 5 owners can upgrade their internal storage. While this is a viable technical solution, it is often costly and time-consuming to install additional NVMe drives. Players should only consider this option if deleting games and media does not resolve the storage shortage.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 available for pre-loading immediately, users are advised to start clearing space today. Waiting until the last minute may result in slow download speeds or failed installations due to insufficient disk capacity. By following these systematic approaches for both PlayStation and Xbox systems, players can ensure a seamless launch experience for one of the most anticipated games of the decade.