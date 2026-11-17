When enabling a VPN, common issues like printer disconnections or app failures can occur, often leading users to disable protection. This guide explains how to use VPN split tunneling and other settings to maintain security while ensuring devices and apps function correctly.

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, you've probably run into this at least once. You turn it on to protect your privacy, and suddenly something stops working. Maybe your printer won't connect. Maybe your banking app keeps asking you to verify your identity.

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Or perhaps a website refuses to load. So you do what a lot of us would do. You turn off the VPN to fix the problem. Everything starts working again, and you forget to turn the VPN back on.

That's the problem. You'veFortunately, there's a setting that can help. It's called VPN split tunneling, and it lets you choose which apps use your VPN and which ones connect normally. There's also a separate setting worth checking if your printer stops working.

Here's how both work and how to set them up with a VPN. Our free CyberGuy LIVE class, 5 Ways to Travel Smarter and Save Money, has ended, but you can still watch the full replay. Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson walks you through five practical ways to protect your phone and personal information, avoid, find better deals, save money on bookings and use technology to make your travels easier and less stressful. No technical experience is needed.

A VPN helps protect your online privacy, but certain settings can interfere with apps and devices you use every day. A virtual private network, or VPN, encrypts your internet traffic between your device and the VPN server. It also hides your usual public IP address from the websites you visit.

That added privacy can be especially useful onWhen you connect through a VPN, your bank may see an IP address associated with a different location or one shared by other VPN users. That can trigger additional security checks. Your bank might ask you to verify your identity again, block a login attempt or temporarily restrict access. The bank is trying to protect your account.

Still, those interruptions can get frustrating when you're simply trying toYour printer works differently from your banking app. Most wireless printers communicate with your computer through your home Wi-Fi network. That connection typically stays inside your local network instead of traveling out to the internet. Some VPN settings can interfere with this communication, particularly when access to local devices is restricted.

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The result? Your printer may suddenly appear offline even though it's connected to Wi-Fi and working normally. Here's the important distinction. Split tunneling can help with certain app connections, but printer problems often require a separate local network setting.

Think of split tunneling as giving certain apps permission to take a different route. Normally, when your VPN is connected, supported internet traffic travels through the encrypted VPN tunnel. With split tunneling, you can choose which apps or connections bypass that tunnel.

For example, you might want your browser and email to continue using your VPN. However, if your banking app repeatedly triggers security checks, you could allow that app to use your regular internet connection. Both types of connections can operate at the same time. That means you don't have to disconnect your entire VPN whenever one app has trouble.

There is one trade-off to understand. Apps that bypass the VPN use your regular IP address and lose the extra privacy provided by the VPN tunnel. Secure websites can still encrypt their traffic using HTTPS, but your VPN no longer shields those excluded connections. For that reason, I recommend keeping most apps on the VPN and excluding only the ones that actually need it.

Many VPN services offer split tunneling, but not all of them include it. The available controls also depend on your device, operating system and VPN app. Some let you exclude individual apps, while others allow you to create rules for websites or IP addresses. Before getting started, open your VPN app and look for a setting called Split Tunneling, App Exclusions or something similar.

If you don't see one, check your VPN provider's support website to find out whether the feature is available for your device. Here's how the setup generally works across different platforms. On Windows and Mac, some VPN apps let you choose which applications use the VPN and which connect directly to the internet. The exact steps depend on your VPN provider.

Some VPNs also let you create routing rules for specific IP addresses or websites. However, most people will find app-based controls easier to manage when they're available. Keep in mind that split tunneling support varies on Mac. Some VPNs may require additional permissions, a particular connection protocol or an updated version of the app.

If you can't find the setting, check your VPN provider's instructions before changing anything else. How to enable VPN split tunneling on AndroidIf your VPN supports this type of split tunneling, the selected apps should use your regular internet connection while the remaining apps continue using the VPN. Android has a system setting called Block connections without VPN.

If you've enabled it, apps configured to bypass the VPN may lose internet access because Android blocks traffic that doesn't use the VPN. Disabling that restriction can allow split tunneling to work, but it also changes your protection if the VPN connection drops. If you depend on that stricter security setting, consider leaving it enabled. Here's an important difference for Apple users.

Split tunneling options are generally more limited on iPhones and iPads than on Windows or Android devices. Many consumer VPN apps do not offer a way to choose individual apps that bypass the VPN. Some VPN services may support certain network or IP address exclusions, but these features vary by provider. There is no universal setting on an iPhone that lets you select a banking app and automatically exclude it from your VPN connection.

There are limitations. Some VPNs support exclusions based on IP addresses rather than individual apps. Large websites and banking services often use multiple IP addresses that can change.

As a result, excluding one IP address may not solve your problem. Excluding public IP addresses can also create privacy risks because unrelated websites sometimes share the same network infrastructure. Avoid making these changes unless you understand which connections will bypass your VPN. For most iPhone users, I recommend checking whether switching VPN servers resolves the problem before trying more advanced settings.

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If your VPN doesn't support split tunneling on iOS, you may need to use another troubleshooting method. Linux users should also check their VPN app's settings. Some Linux VPN applications support split tunneling for individual apps or IP addresses, although the available features depend on the provider and Linux distribution. A dedicated VPN IP address gives users a consistent online identity that may reduce CAPTCHAs and repeated login verification requests.

Some VPN services include an option that allows your computer or phone to communicate with devices on your local network, even while the VPN remains active. It may be called Allow LAN Access, Allow Local Network Access or something similar. This setting can allow your computer to communicate with trusted devices on your home network while your VPN remains connected. Some VPN apps already permit local network access by default.

Others may restrict it depending on your security settings, including certain kill switch configurations. If you don't see a local network option, check your VPN provider's support instructions. The feature may use a different name or may not be adjustable in your version of the app. , blocking communication with nearby devices can provide additional protection.

If your printer still doesn't appear, check that both devices are connected to the same home network. Restart the printer and temporarily disconnect your VPN to see whether your computer can find it. This can help determine whether the VPN is causing the connection problem. Remember to reconnect your VPN after testing.

Split tunneling can help with banking app problems caused by VPN IP addresses, but it won't resolve every login issue. Before excluding your banking app, try connecting to another VPN server. Sometimes the problem involves a particular server address. You can also check whether your banking service offers guidance about VPN connections.

If you regularly encounter security checks, another option is a dedicated VPN IP address. Unlike a shared VPN address,Some VPN services offer dedicated IP addresses, either as part of certain plans or as an additional paid feature. Whatever you choose, don't disable your bank's security alerts or two-factor authentication to make logging in easier. Here's what I like about this feature.

You don't have to sacrifice your entire VPN connection because one app refuses to cooperate. Instead, you can make a targeted adjustment. Your browser can continue using the VPN while an app that needs a direct connection bypasses it. And if the problem involves your home printer, you can check the local network access setting before changing anything else.

Just remember that excluded apps won't receive the same VPN protection. The idea is to make your VPN easier to use without unnecessarily giving up the privacy benefits you installed it for in the first place. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com.

I can understand why someone would turn off their VPN when a banking app won't open or a printer suddenly stops working. You want to get on with what you're doing. But I don't like the idea of turning off a privacy tool every time something goes wrong. That's why I think split tunneling is worth knowing about.

If your VPN supports it, you can keep most of your internet traffic protected while making exceptions for apps that need a direct connection. And if you're having trouble printing, check that local network setting before doing anything else. Just be careful about which apps you exclude. I would rather make one small adjustment than leave my VPN turned off and forget about it.

Has your VPN ever stopped a banking app, printer or another device from working? What did you do to fix it? Let us know by writing to us atKurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on"FOX & Friends.

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