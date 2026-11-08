How to Fix Nintendo Switch Controller Update Errors and Sync Issues

Resolve firmware sync errors on Nintendo Switch controllers by following this step-by-step guide to manual updates and system troubleshooting for stable gameplay.

Nintendo Switch owners are encountering persistent firmware synchronization problems with their Joy-Con and Pro controllers, despite the console receiving automatic system updates. While the original Switch debuted in 2017 and the newer Nintendo Switch 2 continues this lineage, the hardware accessories require a distinct manual maintenance routine that many users overlook.

Manual Firmware Updates Are Required

Unlike the console hardware, which downloads and installs system patches automatically without user prompts, the controllers do not notify users when new firmware versions are available. Owners must manually navigate to the system Settings menu to check for and initiate these necessary updates to maintain optimal connectivity and performance.

Also read Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda Remake Signals Demand for Traditional Game Design

Step-by-Step Update Procedure

To apply the firmware, open the home page and select the Controllers menu option. Users can connect the accessories either while attached to the console screen or wirelessly, but must avoid pressing any buttons during the process. The update typically completes within one minute, and a console restart is recommended to ensure the new firmware initializes correctly.

Troubleshooting Sync and Connection Errors

If the system displays an Unable to update message, it is rarely due to large corrupted files since the updates are small in size. The first troubleshooting step is verifying that the main console firmware is current, as version mismatches can prevent controller updates from syncing successfully with the host device.

Advertisement

Resetting Controllers Via Sync Button

If standard updates fail, disconnect the Joy-Con from the rail and press the small circular SYNC button on its side. For the Pro Controller, locate the SYNC button on the top edge near the USB-C port. Press any button to reconnect the device after the reset to re-establish a clean communication channel with the console.

When to Seek Official Hardware Support

Recurring errors or persistent issues like stick drift and random disconnections after updating suggest deeper hardware faults. Nintendo advises users to send the affected console and controllers for professional service if software fixes and power cycles do not resolve the malfunctioning components.