Discover the exact location and steps to unlock the Stephen King Pennywise tribute in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, including time restrictions and rewards.

Rockstar Games has embedded a specific Stephen King tribute within the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing players to encounter a killer clown homage to the character Pennywise. This Easter Egg does not involve a direct novel adaptation but serves as a atmospheric reference to the fear experienced by the Loser's Club in Maine.

Easter Egg Location and Time Restrictions

The encounter occurs at a specific spot on the Leonida map inside the Haymarket Building, which is located in the Ocean Beach area of Vice Beach. Players can identify this district by viewing Starfish Island in the distance. To successfully trigger the event, visitors must arrive between the hours of 10pm and 2am. While some initial reports suggest times as early as 8pm or as late as 4am might work, the event is likely tied to the cover of darkness rather than strict timing.

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The building is open late at night, eliminating the need for players to break in. Upon entering through the main entrance, players should walk into the reception area to locate a series of elevators on the side. The correct elevator is identified by maintenance signs blocking it, indicating it is out of order. A killer clown figure stands visibly next to this blocked entrance, serving as the initial visual cue for the sequence.

Elevator Sequence and Jump Scare Mechanics

While the working elevators feature foreboding flickering lights, players must interact with the blocked one. Pressing the button to call this elevator triggers a sequence involving colorful balloons and creepy carnival-like music. The encounter officially begins and ends the moment the player presses the button to take the elevator to the Roof or any other floor. Once the doors close, the lights inside go out completely.

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The lights flash back on to reveal a person dressed as a clown with white face paint and red hair, resembling Pennywise. This figure has blood covering their face and wields a machete. The attack occurs as a quick jump scare before the lights cut out again. The clown disappears instantly, followed by the sound of all balloons popping, which serves as the final scare of the event.

Rewards and Narrative Implications

When the lights return, the player arrives at their intended floor with no immediate damage to their character. The only tangible evidence of the encounter is a strange carnival ticket on the ground outside the elevator. The ticket reads "Scared Shit" and is labeled as a courtesy of the show Scared Shit with Benny Boo Bedson. This item is known as the ScaredShit! Show Card.

The back of the ticket allows players to exchange the card for a pair of free underwear for the characters Jason or Lucia. This reward helps clean anything that might have been ruined by the jump scare tension. While the event feels supernatural, it may be designed as an elaborate prank similar to those in horror franchises, though the clown's ability to appear and vanish remains unexplained. This tribute highlights the horror representation fans have expected in this major AAA release.