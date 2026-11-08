How to Find the Optimal Romantic Partner

Compatibility and avoiding serious dealbreakers form the foundation on which lasting love can flourish.

Finding a suitable partner matters more than finding a perfect one. Dealbreakers matter especially when considering long-term relationships. Choosing an optimal romantic partner is complex.

We should consider the many factors and potential partners. Two distinctions are particularly important. The first is between the best person and the most compatible partner. The second is between dealbreakers and dealmakers .

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The first distinction concerns the kind of person we are looking for; the second concerns the specific positive and negative traits we consider important. Both distinctions matter when choosing a partner wisely. Potential partners are abundant in the romantic marketplace. We can assess their overall romantic value along two major dimensions: a nonrelational scale and a relational scale.

, and kindness. This assessment has two advantages: It is relatively easy to assess, and people are likely to agree broadly about the value of such traits. By contrast, themeasures a person's suitability within a specific relationship. It depends not only on each individual's characteristics, but also on the unique connection between them and their personal and environmental circumstances.

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Consequently, relational suitability is much more difficult to assess. Consider long-term relationships. Should you marry an intelligent person? In general, intelligence is highly desirable.

However, compatibility complicates the picture. A very large gap between partners' intellectual abilities may reduce their relational suitability. Similar considerations apply to many other traits and accomplishments. In enduring love, compatibility often matters more than excellence considered in isolation.

Romantic search involves more than assessing overall value and compatibility. It also entails identifying specific virtues and flaws. Traits that discourage a relationship are commonly called. Examples include hostility, arrogance, abusiveness, excessive clinginess, poor hygiene, lack of ambition, and physical unattractiveness.

Traits that encourage a relationship are known as, physical attractiveness, social status, and financial stability. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses; romantic decisions depend heavily on the importance we assign to different dealmakers and dealbreakers. Research consistently indicates that, when evaluating potential partners, people tend to weigh negative traits more heavily than positive ones. This finding reflects a broader psychological tendency: negative experiences generally affect us more strongly than positive ones.

A positive characteristic may enrich our lives, but a serious negative characteristic can undermine an entire relationship .strategies. Research further suggests that women are generally less tolerant of undesirable traits and more likely than men to classify various characteristics as dealbreakers in a mate-selection context . A practical strategy is to identify approximately five dealmakers and five dealbreakers that matter most to you.

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When most of your desired dealmakers are present, you have good reasons to pursue a relationship; when several significant dealbreakers are present, you may justify reconsidering it. Of course, romantic life rarely follows rigid rules. A relationship may flourish even when a partner possesses only some of the desired dealmakers or exhibits one or two dealbreakers. A lot depends on personal circumstances, individual priorities, and the severity of undesirable traits.

Finding an optimal long-term romantic partner requires focusing primarily on compatibility and avoiding serious dealbreakers. This does not mean ignoring positive attributes. Rather, the first step is to identify and avoid major obstacles to a healthy relationship. Once these obstacles fade, partners can build a harmonious and flourishing romantic bond through their strengths, shared values, and mutual commitment.

Jonason, P. K., White, K. P., Lowder, A. H., & Al-Shawaf, L. . To see or not to see : Dealbreakers and dealmakers in relation to social inclusion. How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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