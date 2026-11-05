How to Find Fire Arrows in Ocarina of Time Remake at Lake Hylia

Discover the secret location of the Fire Arrows in the new Nintendo Ocarina of Time remake. Follow this step-by-step guide to unlock powerful elemental weapons.

Players of the new Nintendo Ocarina of Time remake can now access the powerful Fire Arrows more easily than in the original game. This essential upgrade is located at Lake Hylia and requires a specific sequence involving the Sun's Song and the Fairy Bow to obtain.

The Fire Arrows provide a magical enchantment for your projectiles, setting targets ablaze upon impact and consuming one unit of magic power with each shot. This weapon remains one of the most useful tools in your arsenal until you encounter the Ice Arrows later in the story or the Light Arrows at the very end.

Also read Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake: Kokiri Forest Sword and Shield Guide

Prerequisites for Lake Hylia Access

You cannot acquire these arrows during the early hours of the game, nor can Young Link use them. You must first progress through the Forest Temple, the first dungeon that Adult Link faces, to locate the Fairy Bow halfway through the dungeon.

Once you possess the bow, you need the Serenade of Water song to warp directly to Lake Hylia. This song is obtained from the Ice Cavern mini dungeon. If you have not yet visited the Ice Cavern, you can travel manually to Lake Hylia from the nearby Kakariko Village.

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Executing the Sun Shooting Sequence

Upon arriving at Lake Hylia, head to the specific plaque on the ground located on the map. Prepare your Fairy Bow and aim directly over this plaque. You must then pull out your Ocarina using the left D-pad to access the Song of Time menu.

If the game is currently set to daytime, play the Sun's Song to transition the environment to night. Immediately play the Sun's Song a second time to trigger the sunrise. As soon as the sun appears in the sky, fire an arrow from your bow directly at it.

If you miss the initial attempt, simply repeat the process by playing the Sun's Song twice to reset the day and night cycle, then aim and fire again at the rising sun. This action triggers a secret cutscene showing the Fire Arrows dropping magically from the heavens to the next island.

Retrieving and Using the Fire Arrows

After the cutscene concludes, swim to the nearby island to collect the Fire Arrows. The game officially describes these items as tools that magically enchant your arrows with fire. They consume one magic power per shot and set targets ablaze on impact.

With the Fire Arrows in your inventory, you will likely use them in every subsequent dungeon. They are particularly effective against enemies resistant to standard physical attacks and are crucial for solving fire-related puzzles in later areas of the game.

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Comparison to Original Hardware

The Ocarina of Time remake draws heavily from the original classic, yet it streamlines access to certain powerful items. While the original hardware required players to navigate deviously hidden sidequests to find these upgrades, the remake makes the Fire Arrows more accessible to players.

This change allows you to secure the Fire Arrows not long after controlling Adult Link for the first time and completing the Forest Temple. The streamlined design ensures that you can obtain this key weapon without getting lost in obscure mechanics.

Strategic Importance in Dungeons

Securing the Fire Arrows early in your adult timeline journey provides a significant advantage. They serve as a primary method for clearing out enemy types that are immune to ice or light-based attacks. The ability to imbue your arrows with fire powers adds versatility to your combat strategy.

You can use the Fairy Bow to hit eyeball switches in dungeons to solve complex puzzles. Combining these switches with the destructive power of the Fire Arrows creates a powerful toolkit for overcoming the challenging encounters found in the major dungeons that follow this milestone.