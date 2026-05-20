This guide explains how to find and unlock the first Red Brick in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which is located during the"Infiltration" story mission. It also provides a step-by-step guide on how to find the Red Brick and unlock the"Ninja" theme for suits in the game.

In LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, there are Red Brick s hidden in most story missions. These are individual levels that you can replay, which aren't a part of the various collectibles on Gotham City 's overworld map .

If you're trying to get 100% completion in Legacy of the Dark Knight, you'll need to find all the Red Bricks, which unlock various color schemes and themes for characters' suits. The first Red Brick you can find in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is during the"Infiltration" mission. This is during Bruce Wayne's training with the League of Shadows.

Bruce and Talia will be able to explore the fortress, looking for collectible Bonsai trees, WayneTech caches, and the Red Brick. To find the Red Brick, you'll need to hang onto a ledge and move across it to take down a member of the League of Shadows. You'll know you're in the right spot because it's right after you pull out a bed to bounce on and then have to build a launcher for a large grappling hook.

The story objective will also read,"Continue through the temple.

" As you move to the right, you might notice some gold studs leading you around the corner. Follow them. After moving all the way around, drop to the snowy ground. There's a small opening down here, which Bruce and Talia can crawl through.

Once on the other side, you'll be in a room with two statues, some scrolls, and bookshelves. There's also four pressure plates on the floor. If you do this correctly, you'll hear a corresponding shifting noise. As Bruce, step on a third pressure plate.

Talia will then step on the fourth. The statues will spin, revealing the Red Brick between them. To get the Red Brick during the"Infiltration" story mission, you'll need to move each pile of books to one of the pressure plates and have weight on all four pressure plates. If you do this correctly, you'll hear a corresponding shifting noise.

As Bruce, step on a third pressure plate. Talia will then step on the fourth. The statues will spin, revealing the Red Brick between them. This Red Brick will unlock the"Ninja" theme for suits in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

If you missed this Red Brick the first time around, you can replay missions by visiting the Batcomputer. This Red Brick will unlock the"Ninja" theme for suits in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The developer is TT Games, and the publisher is Warner Bros.

Interactive. The genre of the game is Action, Adventure, Superhero, and Open-World. The release date is May 22, 2026





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LEGO Batman Red Brick Infiltration League Of Shadows Collectibles Gotham City Overworld Map 100% Completion Ninja Theme Batcomputer Pressure Plates Gold Studs Bonsai Trees Waynetech Caches Statues Scrolls Bookshelves Theme Mission Gameplay Guide Unlock Developer Publisher Genre Release Date

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