How to Find an Alternate Route for the “Runner’s High'

Running is only one way to minimize stress and find enjoyment in your fitness routine. Find out how you can express your creativity while reaping the benefits of exercise.

The “runner’s high” and “dancer’s high’' are pleasurable states resulting in euphoria and well-being. Passion is a significant factor in the level of commitment and fulfillment felt in aerobic exercise.

The NYC Marathon of 2026 recently took place, and I’m always amazed by the perseverance and stamina of long-distance runners. Experiencing a “runner’s high” is an added bonus, which is described as an emotional state during and after exercise that results in euphoria, decreased, and reduced pain sensitivity . It sounds appealing, but do we need to pound the pavement to achieve this pleasant sensation?

Also read Pentagon Pete’s Escape Route Slammed Shut as Walls Close In

Since aerobic exercise has long-term mental health and cognitive benefits, it’s worthwhile to consider other ways to reach this blissful state. Less talked about is the “dancer’s high,” which provides a similar state of rush and euphoria, but in a more creative realm. So, what’s the scientific basis for this phenomenon? The underlying foundation of the runner’s high and dancer’s high is essentially the same, as biological and chemical components interact.

A common misconception attributes this state of being solely to the release of endorphins. The endocannabinoid system, however, plays a key role in regulating cognitive and emotional processes in the central. The signaling molecules influence behavior and mood, thereby producing feelings of serenity and relaxation .

In addition, neurotransmitters, such asThe influence of passion should not be overlooked in this biochemical formula. The Dualistic Model of Passion contends that passion is a strong desire or enthusiasm for an activity that people love, value, and devote significant time and energy pursuing . Passion is an element that has been linked to well-being in marathon runners .

Advertisement

In the same vein, a passion for dancing may enhanceExercise is unappealing to many people, and the thought of having to run for 30-45 minutes to get a runner’s high can be a daunting prospect. Furthermore, studies indicate that only about 69-77% of individuals have experienced this state at some point while running .

The feeling of calm and relaxation only lasts a short time, so it may not be enough of an impetus to stick to a regular running routine. Runners may also feel sore, tired, or emotionally drained after a long run. This applies whether you are a recreational jogger or a trained marathon runner. The same holds true for the demands placed on pre-professional and professional dancers, but this gracefulart form sets it apart from most other forms of aerobic exercise.

Since dance is an artistic outlet, it incorporates a therapeutic form of expression in the workout. The addition of passion goes a long way when you’re literally running out of steam, or your level of motivation is lagging behind. There are numerous dance styles to suit different fitness levels and personalities.

For example, rhythmic movement and musicality are integral to hip-hop, ballroom dancing, jazz, ballet, and tap. This can heighten feelings ofand satisfaction without having to pursue a grueling workout. The creative expression of learning and interpreting choreography is also fulfilling for mind, body, and spirit. This is in contrast to the repetitive movements involved in running.

Additionally, the combination of music and movement stimulates different parts of the brain and the reward system. Having danced for many years, I can attest to the physical and psychological benefits. A ballet class transports me to “the zone” of tranquility and increased focus, along with building strength, muscle, and coordination in a dynamic fashion. Embracing this flow state facilitates complete absorption in the present moment for an activepractice.

The transformative effect of moving with precision to music is calming, and the benefits of mental clarity, self-awareness, and confidence are long-lasting.reduction, social connection and emotional well-being . Running in a group setting or with a partner may have an equivalent outcome. Nonetheless, some runners prefer solitary running, which is generally not the case for dance training.

Advertisement

Dance is also unique in the shared beauty and artistry created in rehearsals and performance, which contributes to thriving, flourishing, and emotional catharsis within a community atmosphere. Regardless of whether running or dancing is the preferred physical and emotional outlet, we all crave movement and holistic well-being. In concert with cultivating our passion, exercise can stave off stress and anxiety by keeping us engaged and honoring our bodies.

A runner’s or dancer’s high is “icing on the cake” if we love and appreciate what we’re doing, even on days when it’s a hard road to navigate. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/368641464_Impact_of_exercise_on_brain_neurochemicals_a_comprehensive_review Bortoli, L., Romano, G., Robazza, C., Marini, S., Di Liborio, M., & Ruiz, M.C. .

More Than Just Steps: Harmonious passion, self-confidence, and emotion-related feelings in female amateur dancers.https://journalofsportbehavior.org/index.php/JSB/article/view/289Weiermair ,T., Svehlikova, E., Boulgaropoulos, B., Magnes, C.,& Eberl, A. Investigating runner's high: Changes in mood and endocannabinoid concentrations after a 60 min outdoor run considering sex, running frequency, and age. Yamashita, M., Toyoshima, A., Iwasaki, S., Takamatsu, R., Muto, H., Abe, N., Narumoto, J., & Sekiyama, K. .

Effects of dance training on oxytocin secretion and neural activity in older adults with subjective cognitive declinehas taught online Psychology and Health Psychology courses since 2010. She is also a Life & Wellness Coach and a Certified Wellness Practitioner, specializing in working with dancers. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.