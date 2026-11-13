How to Filter AI-Generated Content from YouTube Search Results

Learn effective methods to reduce AI-generated videos on YouTube using labels, Shorts limits, and ad blockers to clean your feed algorithm.

YouTube implemented a labeling system for artificial intelligence content in 2024 to help users identify synthetic media. Creators must now add specific labels to any uploads containing generated elements. The platform also automatically detects some AI usage through internal signals and metadata.

How AI Detection Labels Work

YouTube introduced these labels in 2024 to mark content that is meaningfully AI altered or photorealistic. The placement of the label depends on the type of video you are watching. For Shorts, the label appears in the bottom-left corner under the title. Long-form videos show the same symbol near the description below the player.

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Unrealistic or slightly altered content requires checking the expanded description. Scroll down to the description box and click to see more text. You will find the AI disclosure in that section. These labels help users avoid specific types of generated content.

Disabling YouTube Shorts Filter

A lot of AI content seeps through in the form of YouTube Shorts. Switching them off can decrease the amount of AI videos you see. The official method acts like a time limit setting. It stops you from scrolling through unlimited Shorts.

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Click your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select the toggle next to Shorts Feed. This feature works in the browser and on the app. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right on mobile. Scroll down to Daily Limits section. Toggle on the Shorts Feed limit. You can change this limit later via the same steps.

Removing AI-Generated Advertisements

YouTube shows AI-generated adverts occasionally. Upgrading to YouTube Premium removes these advertisements entirely. This solution limits ads but does not fix organic content. It remains an imperfect solution for the broader problem.

Using Third-Party Extension Filters

If all else fails, you could try a third-party Chrome extension. Options like ByeAI or Control Panel For YouTube filter out unwanted content. These tools provide another layer of control over your feed.