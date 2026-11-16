How to Extend the Lifespan of Modern Kitchen Appliances

This article explores the average lifespans of common kitchen appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges, noting that while modern units offer more features, they also have more components that can fail. It emphasizes that basic maintenance, such as cleaning coils, filters, and seals, can significantly extend an appliance's life and prevent costly repairs.

There comes a point in every homeowner's life when an appliance makes a noise it has never made before. You stand in the kitchen, listen carefully, and wonder whether you're hearing a minor inconvenience or the sound of several hundred dollars leaving your checking account.

We've all heard it, probably from someone whose refrigerator has been running since 1982 while their neighbor is shopping for a replacement after six years. And they have a point. Older appliances were often simpler, with fewer electronic components to go bad. Today's models are more energy-efficient and have features our grandparents couldn't have imagined.

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Of course, those features also mean more things that can break. Whether every refrigerator really needs Wi-Fi is another conversation. According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors , refrigerators have an estimated lifespan of 9 to 13 years. Dishwashers come in around 9 years, while electric ranges typically last 13 to 15 years and gas ranges 15 to 17.

Microwaves average about 9 years, and garbage disposals around 12. Those numbers aren't expiration dates. I've seen older appliances that refuse to quit, and newer ones that seem determined to prove the warranty was just a suggestion. One thing that can make a difference is basic maintenance, and I'm not talking about anything complicated.

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Just like changing the oil in your car and rotating the tires, a bit of cleaning and replacing of worn-out parts can extend the life. Refrigerator coils collect dust and pet hair, making the appliance work harder than necessary. Cleaning them when recommended and checking the door seals can help. Dishwasher filters need attention, too.

If your dishes suddenly aren't getting clean, check the filter and spray arms before assuming the machine is finished. The same goes for the rest of the kitchen. Keep oven spills from building up, clean the microwave regularly, and be mindful of what goes down the garbage disposal. Grease, fibrous vegetables, and large amounts of food waste aren't doing your plumbing any favors.

When something does break, the decision to repair or replace isn't always obvious. A relatively inexpensive repair might buy several more years.

On the other hand, spending hundreds of dollars on an aging appliance that's already had multiple problems may not make sense. And while older appliances sometimes win the longevity contest, newer energy-efficient models can save money on utilities, especially refrigerators that run around the clock. Maybe the real lesson isn't that everything made today is inferior. It's that appliances, like many other things, have changed.

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And taking care of them still matters. Because while they may not make things exactly like they used to, homeowners still expect their appliances to last longer than the financing. Ann Hoke leads the award-winning real estate team at Huffaker and Hoke Realty Partners. For more information or comments, contact Ann at Info@HuffakerandHoke.com.