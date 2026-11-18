Learn how to equip helmets in Grand Theft Auto 6 using the L1 radial menu to reduce damage from high-impact crashes. A complete guide for players.

Rockstar Games has engineered a complex survival system in the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6 that rewards tactical preparation before high-speed chases. The developers have implemented detailed physics mechanics where head injuries are a significant risk during vehicle accidents. Protecting the protagonists Lucia and Jason from fatal trauma requires players to actively manage their inventory.

Navigating The L1 Radial Menu

Accessing safety gear in Grand Theft Auto 6 requires navigating the L1 radial menu interface on compatible controllers. The system defaults to the weapons selection screen upon initial access. Players must press the R1 button to switch the radial display from weapons to items.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Transforms Miami Into Vice City

Once in the items section, the helmet option appears in the top-right corner of the screen. Selecting this icon equips the helmet for the current character. This manual selection process ensures players must consciously prioritize safety before engaging in dangerous activities.

Conditional Visibility Of The Item

A unique design constraint limits when players can see the helmet option in the inventory. The menu only displays the helmet selection when Lucia or Jason are standing on a vehicle capable of supporting one.

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Players riding on foot or driving standard cars will not see the option to switch to a helmet in the items tab. This mechanic encourages players to utilize motorcycles, bicycles, or scooters if they wish to access head protection gear during exploration.

Scooter Physics And Damage Mitigation

Scooters are a primary mode of transportation found throughout Vice City and its surrounding environments. Rockstar Games has designed these vehicles to be highly unstable and difficult to control. Minor collisions with non-player characters, other vehicles, or walls can violently eject riders.

The RAGE Engine physics system creates realistic momentum-based wipeouts. Equipping a helmet significantly reduces the damage taken when a rider falls. This protection is critical for maintaining health during intense pursuits or casual exploration across the open world.

Co-op Dynamics And Racing Squads

The game supports cooperative exploration through synchronized vehicle mounting. When Lucia and Jason are positioned next to each other on a bike or scooter, jumping on triggers both characters to ride together.

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This feature is particularly useful for searching for collectibles or engaging in chaotic chases. The companion character can dismount quickly to engage in combat while the player maintains vehicle control. Chapter 2 introduces specific racing squad encounters that showcase these mechanics effectively.

Strategic Importance Of Head Gear

Failure to wear a helmet during high-impact crashes can result in severe health depletion. The game features intricate environmental hazards like stairs and rough terrain that increase accident frequency.