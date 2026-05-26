How to Enable and Optimize USB‑C Headphones on macOS

A step‑by‑step guide showing macOS users how to connect USB‑C headphones, switch the audio output manually, and take advantage of unlimited powered listening, low latency, and high‑resolution sound on their Mac or MacBook.

Apple’s Mac lineup remains the only part of the company’s hardware portfolio that still includes a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack, allowing users to connect almost any pair of earbuds or over‑ear headphones directly to the side of a MacBook or iMac.

Many owners, however, are unaware that the same machines also accept headphones with a USB‑C connector, a fact that is often missed because the operating system does not automatically change the audio output when a USB‑C set of earphones is plugged in. The result is a common misconception that macOS does not support USB‑C audio devices, when in reality the support is present and only requires a few manual steps to activate.

To get a pair of USB‑C earphones, such as Apple’s own USB‑C EarPods, the AirPods Max when used with a USB‑C cable, Beats Studio Pro, or any third‑party headset that terminates in a USB‑C plug, working with a Mac is straightforward. First, connect the headset to any of the computer’s USB‑C ports – the location does not matter. macOS will display a prompt asking whether you want to allow the accessory to connect; confirming this dialog grants the system permission to route audio through the device.

Next, open System Settings, navigate to the Sound section, and under the “Output & Input” tab select the newly attached USB‑C headphones as the active output device. Once this selection is made, the Mac will direct all system audio, game sound effects, video‑editing cues, and communication audio to the wired headset. Users can further fine‑tune the experience by adjusting volume‑behaviour options, enabling instant feedback for in‑game footsteps, shooter cues, or any other audio that demands rapid listener response.

There are several practical advantages to choosing wired USB‑C headphones over their wireless counterparts on a Mac. Because power is supplied directly through the data cable, the headphones effectively have unlimited battery life, so a marathon 16‑hour work session will never be interrupted by a sudden power‑down.

The low‑latency nature of a direct connection also benefits real‑time activities such as video conferencing, where many Apple EarPods place the built‑in microphone close to the mouth, delivering clearer speech than most Bluetooth solutions. Moreover, Macs are equipped with high‑quality digital‑to‑analog converters (DACs); when paired with USB‑C headphones capable of handling lossless audio streams, the combination can reproduce the full fidelity of Apple’s lossless catalog, revealing subtle details that might be lost on lower‑grade wireless gear.

In short, using USB‑C headphones with a Mac not only resolves the mistaken belief that the platform lacks support, but also unlocks longer listening periods, superior latency, and the full sonic potential of the machine’s audio hardware





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