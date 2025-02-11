How to Eat During Your Menstrual Cycle

This article explores the different phases of the menstrual cycle and provides dietary recommendations for each phase to optimize health and wellbeing.

How in tune with your menstrual cycle are you? Thanks to growing awareness around how the female body works during the monthly hormonal process—and more ability to track changes in the body, be that via an Oura ring or an app like Flo—many of us have started to rethink how we live our lives in order to better promote mental and physical health during every phase. When it comes to nutrition, there are helpful things we should all know about how to eat to support ourselves.

What are the different phases of the menstrual cycle? While textbooks generally discuss a 28-day cycle, very few women actually experience this. A normal menstrual cycle is defined as anything between 23 and 35 days. During each monthly cycle, there are three distinct phases that the body moves through, known as the follicular, ovulation, and luteal phases. So, what happens in each of these phases? And how should we eat in each one? A healthy, balanced diet—with plenty of fiber, lean protein, vegetables, and whole grains—is helpful at every stage of the menstrual cycle, and for all facets of general health. However, quantities will change. Aligning our nutrition can help ease our symptoms of PMS, reduce pain, boost mood, and improve overall wellbeing. It helps us get the most out of our biology. It's recommended to first track your PMS symptoms over a month, paying attention to how you feel, your energy levels, the food you crave, your sleep, and so on, in order to better understand the rhythm of your cycle, how it affects you personally, and how you can work with it for improved health and wellbeing. The follicular phase is marked by the first day of bleeding. It lasts around 14 days, and during the early days, our reproductive hormones are low, which is why often we feel relatively calm and optimistic. In the mid to late follicular phase, follicle-stimulating hormone (or FSH) and estrogen slowly start to rise as we approach ovulation. Serotonin also rises—cue a happier state of mind, while a surge in testosterone boosts libido. As hormones drop, it’s a good time to increase your fat and protein intake to help support the brain, while also ensuring you are eating plenty of healthy fats, which are essential for hormone production. Fiber is always important, but for those who are more estrogen dominant (and suffer from things like cyclical acne or tender breasts), eating plenty of fiber, and adding in fermented foods near the end of this phase, are particularly important. If you’re someone who likes to intermittently fast, this is a good time to do so, as blood sugar levels are more stable. Ovulation happens between days 11 and 16, or thereabouts, as it varies from person to person. Luteinising hormone (or LH), which triggers the release of an egg, rises, and estrogen also peaks. Some women may experience pain during this phase, while others will find their energy will soar. We may also feel at our best in terms of mood, energy levels, and confidence. However, as ovulation occurs, our body temperature rises and we “start to see hormonal instability, meaning we can often feel a sharp change from one day to the next”. Ovulation is an inflammatory process, and it’s normal to feel pain, bloating, and tenderness once it has occurred. Eat lighter whole grains, like quinoa or corn, to feel satiated, at this point in the cycle, we still don’t need lots of carbohydrates. However, we should start to reduce any fasting practices. Stick to nutrient-rich, anti-inflammatory foods like red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, leafy greens, raspberries, and strawberries. It’s key to keep the microbiome healthy to prevent estrogen being reabsorbed in the gut. The luteal phase (from around day 15 onwards) is associated with high hormonal activity, including a sharp drop in estrogen and an equally sharp rise in progesterone. When progesterone is dominant, we see a slight rise in our basal metabolic rate (BMR), and subsequently our carbohydrate requirements go up. At the same time, progesterone can cause fluctuating blood sugar levels. This is a phase in which you should ensure you’re eating enough carbohydrates and calories to fulfill a heightened metabolism. From antioxidants to omega 3 fats, vitamins to minerals, you name it, the body uses more of everything in this phase. Because of this, inflammatory conditions often get worse. We also have less control over our blood sugar and changing hormones lead to sugar cravings





