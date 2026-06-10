How to Dress Like a Royal: Princess Catherine's Wedding Guest Style Revealed

Princess Catherine has been crowned the epitome of wedding guest chic by Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE. The future Queen's wedding guest style has been revealed on a special episode of the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential. From her selection of monotone colour schemes to her love of British fashion, Wakeley explains how Kate's style is easily copiable.

On a special episode of the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential , host Rebecca English sits down with Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE to reveal how to dress for wedding season like a royal.

Not only do English and Wakeley agree that Princess Catherine had one of the best wedding dresses in living memory, but the pair also crown the future Queen as the epitome of wedding guest chic. Catherine turned heads at last weekend's royal wedding between Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, arriving in a cream tweed dress and matching wide-brimmed hat.

This selection of a single monotone colour scheme, Wakeley explained, is one of several easily copiable elements of Kate's wedding guest style. On a special episode of Palace Confidential, host Rebecca English sits down with Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE, to reveal how to dress for weddings like a royal. The designer said: Kate has fit and flare.

She usually wears quite long sleeves, with a rounded, high neck, and with a neat waist that shows off her beautiful figure. I love the longer length clothes she's embracing now, it creates such a beautiful silhouette. She's recently been doing all monotone colours, so her hat matches the dress, matches her shoes. Often her bag too, which I think is a tip she took from the late Queen's book.

Catherine broke a big wedding guest outfit rule at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding. It creates such a timeless look. She always appears regal and very chic. She generally wears British fashion too, so she's a global brand ambassador.

Royal editor English said one of her favourite Catherine looks was the raspberry Alexander McQueen dress she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018. The bold choice was all the more impressive, co-host Claire Cisotti noted, given that Catherine had only recently given birth to Prince Louis. She'd just had Prince Louis, the assistant Royals Editor recalled. Catherine probably was not feeling like she wanted to make a big fashion statement.

But, when she turned up for Princess Eugenie's wedding: Oh my God! She came unstuck with the weather though, I think that's why she wears dresses a lot longer now. Back then, it was cut down to the knee and with the wind at St George's Chapel, she was struggling to keep the dress down. Elsewhere in the episode, Cisotti revealed her pick for the worst dressed royal wedding guest of all time.

Royal editor English said one of her favourite Catherine looks was the raspberry Alexander McQueen dress she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018. The bold choice was all the more impressive, co-host Claire Cisotti noted, given that Catherine had only recently given birth to Prince Louis





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