Thanksgiving brings so much stress that you’re almost thankful when it’s over. Eighty-one million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving week, despite the recent airline outage…

Eighty-one million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving week, despite the recent airline outages, endless cybersecurity warnings, and perennial family disagreements. AdvertisementAs we count down to the highly anticipated Thanksgiving rituals, from football to dinner to more football, I have been searching for ways to cope with the intensity of emotions — and the overdose of calories — at the family table.

, Thanksgiving is a time to skip the green juice, Erewhon smoothies, and organic-only produce for whatever our families choose to serve up. It’s an opportunity to teach our children how to regulate our emotions and to model how our differences don’t have to define our love. Passengers wait in long lines following an outage at the Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

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We don’t have to pretend to like, agree with, or enjoy everyone at our Thanksgiving table. But we do need to show our kids that we appreciate and respect the value of family. And we need to model good behavior by regulating our emotions, and being careful how we respond. Step one: Stop rehearsing the family catastrophe in your head.

When you start to worry about political squabbles, for example, catch yourself in the act and replace the fearsome thought with a humorous one. For example, turn “Aunt Sophie is going to ruin Thanksgiving with her woke politics,” to “Aunt Sophie’s politics are so far-fetched and hilarious. She cracks me up. ”Step two: Breathe deeply instead of reacting right away.

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Snipers practice what they call the “4-4-4-4” breath before they shoot. It’s a proven technique to calm the mind and body. I do it numerous times a day. Inhale for a count of four, hold your breath for four, exhale for four, and hold your breath for four again.

Do that three times, and it will instantly regulate your nervous system. This is a useful technique when sitting in traffic, standing in long TSA lines — and before walking into a Thanksgiving gathering. Passengers wait in long lines following a Delta Terminal outage at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. If those two steps don’t work, name your emotion aloud.

That helps you minimize it. I often take this technique a step further and just let out a big scream into a pillow, or in my car or in the shower. I actually let out a big scream in front of my daughters yesterday in anticipation of our upcoming family get-together.

They were a bit shocked, but instead of apologizing, I explained how beneficial it is to let out our emotions — because if we suppress them, they will make us sick. These techniques help us and our children understand that we cannot always choose what we feel, but we can start practicing ways to manage our emotions and respond appropriately.

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Pretending that everything is OK simply doesn’t work. Remember that two things can be true at the same time. You can disagree with a relative’s politics, parenting, and lifestyle and also agree to respect them for the sake of the entire family dynamic. We can’t expect our children to navigate our polarized world if the adults in the room refuse to break bread with the people closest to them.

Keep in mind that no one lives forever, and it’s a real blessing to experience a multigenerational Thanksgiving, even if some of the generations have wandered into crazytown. So this Thanksgiving, I am choosing to find gratitude not only in the ability to endure the holiday travel craze and our temperamental relatives, but also to be grateful for the privilege of having a family to gather with at all.and a political commentator and columnist.

Passengers wait in long lines following an outage at the Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Passengers wait in long lines following a Delta Terminal outage at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.