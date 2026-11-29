If your iPhone only suggests silly words and you don't need nudges about actions to take from messages, here's how to disable those.

Have you ever had your iPhone's predictive text suggest a niche word you used once two years ago? What about receiving a suggestion in iMessage to add to your Reminders app after you've typed something sarcastic like,"Remind me why we're friends?

" You're not alone. Thankfully,only takes a couple minutes. And there are ways to tweak your settings so you can still keep certain predictions around while disabling the useless ones. , while predictive text has been around for quite a while.

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In theory, these suggestion features can be useful — ideally, predictive text would remember all your linguistic quirks and act accordingly, and you'd only receive sensible app suggestions in iMessage. Unfortunately, the opposite is often true — predictive text, and its auto-correct counterpart, have received lots of criticism over the years. AI invading your Messages threads with"helpful" suggestions is certainly not something everyone wants. It's easy to make your phone stop offering what you should say next.