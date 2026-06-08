How to Disable HDMI Device Link on Your PlayStation 5

This guide explains how to turn off the HDMI Device Link feature on a PlayStation 5, which synchronizes console power states with the connected TV. It covers both One-Touch Play and Power Off Link, and notes the equivalent settings on various television brands.

The PlayStation 5 includes a feature called HDMI Device Link, which allows the console to interact with a television over an HDMI connection. This functionality, based on the HDMI Consumer Electronics Control ( HDMI-CEC ) standard, enables two primary behaviors: Power Off Link and One-Touch Play .

Power Off Link automatically places the PS5 into Rest Mode when the connected TV is turned off. One-Touch Play powers on the TV and switches it to the PS5's input as soon as the console is turned on. Users who prefer not to have this automatic synchronization can disable these features individually through the PS5's settings menu.

Disabling HDMI Device Link might be necessary if you encounter issues such as the TV unexpectedly turning on or off with console actions, or if you use multiple HDMI-CEC devices and experience interference. It's important to note that HDMI-CEC is a shared standard, and the feature goes by different names on various television brands.

For example, Sony Bravia TVs refer to it as Bravia Sync or Bravia Link, while Samsung calls it Anynet+. Other manufacturers may use terms like EasyLink or VIERA Link. The setting can typically be found under the TV's HDMI or system control options in the settings menu. To turn off HDMI Device Link on the PS5, navigate to Settings >System >HDMI.

From there, you can toggle off Power Off Link and One-Touch Play separately. If you continue to experience unwanted behavior, you may also need to disable the corresponding HDMI-CEC feature directly on your television. Keep in mind that disabling it on the TV will affect all connected HDMI-CEC devices, not just the PS5. Beyond HDMI Device Link, the PS5 offers other system-level features that can be customized to enhance your gaming experience





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