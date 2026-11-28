We need to learn to pursue desires such as connection, purpose, and gratitude rather than the endless parade of more-better-different instant gratification that our culture sells.

Our culture trains us to chase “more-better-different,” which may drive GDP, but not individual happiness. Tools like the Eightfold Path, daily intentions, and gratitude help steer desire toward a meaningful life.

"There are two tragedies in life. One is not to get your heart's desire. The other is to get it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"cannot be pursued. You do not find happiness; happiness finds you. It is not an end in itself, but a by-product of other activities, often arriving when it is least expected.