How to Desire the Right Things
We need to learn to pursue desires such as connection, purpose, and gratitude rather than the endless parade of more-better-different instant gratification that our culture sells.
Our culture trains us to chase “more-better-different,” which may drive GDP, but not individual happiness. Tools like the Eightfold Path, daily intentions, and gratitude help steer desire toward a meaningful life.
"There are two tragedies in life. One is not to get your heart's desire. The other is to get it.
"cannot be pursued. You do not find happiness; happiness finds you. It is not an end in itself, but a by-product of other activities, often arriving when it is least expected.
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