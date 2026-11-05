How to Defeat Gohma in Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Master the Deku Tree dungeon and defeat Gohma in the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake. Learn step-by-step strategies for items, puzzles, and the final boss.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake retains the core structure of the N64 classic while revitalizing its dungeons with modern graphics and controls. The Deku Tree dungeon stands out for its familiar layout, offering a seamless transition for veterans and newcomers alike.

Deku Tree Dungeon Entry And Initial Items

Upon entering the Great Deku Tree, the fairy Navi provides monster knowledge, though players can bypass her hints by pressing the left D-pad. The first objective involves climbing the vine past the ground spider web to reach a chest containing the dungeon map.

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Proceed through the stone door into the next chamber to confront a Deku Scrub. Lock onto the enemy using ZL and back away to force it to shoot projectiles. The player shield automatically deflects these shots back at the creature.

After the Scrub emerges from the ground, slash it to defeat it. It flees leaving behind a tip and a heart. Continue forward over broken wood planks to find a chest holding the Fairy Slingshot.

Acquiring Fairy Slingshot And Skulltula Tactics

Select the Fairy Slingshot using the R button and aim at the eye on the wall to progress. Players may also shoot the Skulltula on the adjacent vine to acquire three Deku Nuts from a hidden chest.

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Collect seeds from bushes on the floor, as these serve as ammunition for the slingshot. Return to the main hall and use the slingshot to eliminate Skulltulas located high above.

Climb the vine to encounter the Giant Skulltula. Shoot the spider repeatedly until it drops to the ground. Jump and slash its blue weak point while it spins to defeat it.

Navigating Platforms And Secret Web Burning

Enter the room blocked by the defeated Giant Skulltula and stand on the right button to raise the platforms. Jump across them to access a chest containing the compass.

A secret room lies beneath the vines behind the compass chest, containing three more Deku Nuts. Return to the main hall and climb the tree path to a wooden diving board.

Jump from the board into the spider web below to reach the dungeon bottom. Exit the water and move right to press a ground button that burns a web, revealing a chest with Deku Sticks.

Solving Fire Puzzles And Defeating Gohma

Use the Deku Sticks to create fire and burn additional webs blocking paths. Light a stick on a torch and burn the web across the water grate area.

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Defeat a Gold Skulltula near the grate to obtain a code: 2, 3, 1. Aim the slingshot at the eye above the gated door to open it. Dive underwater to press a button and clear a giant vine.

Solve the torch puzzle by lighting all flames to progress. Use the code 2, 3, 1 to defeat three Deku Scrubs in a specific sequence. Enter the final chamber to face the boss Gohma.

Avoid direct confrontation with Gohma and maintain distance. Wait for the spider to crawl along the ceiling and shoot its eye with the slingshot.

When Gohma slams into the ground, sprint forward and slash its eye repeatedly. Bait its ground attacks by approaching closely and backflipping to create an opening.

Repeat this cycle until Gohma is defeated. The reward for victory is an extra heart container for Link.

Enter the portal on the ground to complete the Deku Tree dungeon and advance the journey in the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake.