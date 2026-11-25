Handle unwanted talk about weight and body sizes during holiday meals with a humorous game of “diet culture bingo.”

Surrounded by roast turkey, stuffing and other Thanksgiving classics, we’ve all been there: You’re trying to savor a bite of mashed potatoes when your relative starts talking about weight loss or describing their new carb-cutting regimen.

Hearing about other people’s diets while you’re trying to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner can be pretty dreadful. Getting into an argument or lecturing your family members about diet culture isn’t much fun either. Everyone finds their own ways of navigating awkward holiday moments. But when it comes to diet culture talk at the table, planning ahead and using some lighthearted humor might be the missing ingredient to make this feast more enjoyable.

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Enter my tongue-in-cheek solution: the diet culture bingo card. While diet culture can have serious consequences, such as contributing to eating disorders, we don’t always have to take it so seriously. In fact, a little gallows humor can go a long way. My discovery of this approach came from an unlikely source: my work with parents whose children are in treatment for an eating disorder.

Every year, the days leading up to Thanksgiving gatherings tend to be incredibly stressful as families brace themselves for fat-phobic comments that could be harmful to their vulnerable child. One strategy that has worked well for many families is to anticipate the specific comments they are afraid of — think calories, weight loss or carbs — and write them down.

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Talking about them ahead of time and making a game of trying to guess correctly helps lower the sense of dread before the meal. And perhaps most importantly, this exercise can then help defuse the potential for harmful impact when those unwanted topics inevitably come up. I started making an annual bingo card a few years ago to highlight some of the comments that may not be welcome by everyone at the gathering.

Because diet culture is always shape-shifting, I try to take stock of the latest nutrition fads, weight-loss discourse and social media trends that are likely to enter any conversation around food; it’s why I added GLP-1s to my bingo card in recent years. Related article Half of parents taking weight-loss drugs are already talking openly with their children about the medication, according to a recent study.

What parents on GLP-1s need to know about nutrition and body image 7 min read If you want to create your own, here are some additional ideas to get you started: I came to see you don’t have to have an eating disorder to benefit from this playful approach to unwanted comments about food or weight. I don’t recommend trying to “play” the game at the table.

But the act of making this kind of list or bingo card, especially if you collaborate with a friend or like-minded family member, can help ease the tension so you aren’t coming to the meal with armor on. Expecting these uncomfortable conversation topics can help us have a more detached response in the moment rather than getting so hurt and angry. You get to have an almost gleeful private recognition — “Oh, there it is!

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” — rather than taking someone’s painful words to heart while you’re trying to enjoy your pie. Being able to recognize the absurdity of diet culture, and even laugh at it, might be a delicious addition to your next holiday meal. If you or someone you know may be struggling with an eating disorder, the National Alliance for Eating Disorders provides resources and referrals.

Oona Hanson is a writer, educator and parent coach who specializes in helping families navigate diet culture and eating disorders.