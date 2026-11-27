Once upon a time, if a house had a bar, it often meant a dresser in the corner of a dedicated dining room (remember those?) stocked with bottles of spirits. Or, if space and imagination allowed, an imitation pub, with a sit-up counter and towelling mats.

This bar makes use of the space under the stairs - Hutley & Humm Once upon a time, if a house had a bar, it often meant a dresser in the corner of a dedicated dining room stocked with bottles of spirits. Or, if space and imagination allowed, an imitation pub, with a sit-up counter and towelling mats. As with all trends, the latter started to look and feel dated, and as open-plan living wiped out individual rooms, a large eat-in kitchenBut fast-forward to now and the rising cost of eating and drinking out has put the home bar back on the menu for many middle-class homes.

Google Trends shows that searches for “home bar set up” are up 5,000 per cent year-on-year, while Houzz reported in 2025 that searches for “home bar” rose 48 per cent. As a consequence, interior designers are noting increased demand: “There’s a growing appetite for creating spaces within the home that encourage entertaining and spending time together.

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We are perhaps more inclined to entertain at home than we were previously, and people want to make these occasions feel elevated,” says the interior designer Laura Stephens. Clare Gaskin, a fellow designer , agrees: “Most of our clients tell us they go out less than they did before, so I suspect this has contributed to the desire to make entertaining at home feel a little more special.