How to clear the application cache on your Mac

Clearing app caches don’t necessarily make your Mac run faster.

Your Mac applications often store temporary files, called caches, to improve user experience. This is a recommended best practice that most developers follow to prevent apps from creating or redownloading the same files each time you use them.

App caches include temporary files like image previews, downloaded content and other data that help apps launch quickly and serve content without additional processing.builds its app cache as you visit different websites. It caches parts of webpages, like images, which helps speed up load times when you visit the same website next time.

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However, the problem with leaving application caches unchecked is that it couldAlthough your Mac may manage these temporary files, there's no guarantee when this process occurs. Moreover, problematic app caches can , like displaying outdated or inaccurate content. Knowing how to clear app caches on your Mac can help resolve issues arising from an outdated cache or reclaim storage space wasted on bloating caches. Some Mac applications allow clearing app caches from within the app itself.

For example, Safari and Apple Music include the options to clear app caches in their settings menu. However, this is not the case for every Mac app out there; you'll need to manually find their caches to delete them. Your Mac typically stores application caches in ~/library/caches. Since the library is treated as a hidden directory, your Mac may not readily reveal it in the Finder.

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To view the library folder: Finder > command + shift + H > command + J > check"show Library Folder.

" Once in the library folder, press command + J > check"Calculate all sizes" to display folder sizes alongside folder names. In the caches folder, look for the application cache you want to clear. You can distinguish third-party apps from first-party Apple apps from the folder names and prefixes. First-party Apple apps use the"com.apple" prefix in their bundle identifier, while third-party apps don't.

Open the application folder in question and delete everything inside to clear its app cache. If an app cache doesn't exist in the caches folder, you can look for it in ~/library/containers. The containers folder includes apps that run in a sandbox, so their cache is also isolated.

Whether your app caches are in caches or containers, you'll need to apply the same principle for finding and deleting them.clearing app caches doesn't necessarily improve application performance unless your Mac is already running short on storage space. However, deleting app caches can help reclaim storage space and sometimes even resolve app glitches. When you launch an app after clearing its cache, you might notice the app taking longer to launch, and using it might feel sluggish.

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This happens because the app has to rebuild its cache all over again. However, once this process is complete, your app should feel smooth and snappy to use. It is not recommended to indiscriminately clear app caches or build a maintenance routine that involves one. Your Mac apps rely on caches to ensure a smooth user experience.

You should only ever clear app caches if you notice the app not behaving as expected or if an app is taking up too much storage space. Otherwise, it's best to leave app caches alone and let your Mac manage it at its discretion.