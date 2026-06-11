How to Claim $365 in Bonus Bets for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5

This news article provides instructions on how to claim $365 in bonus bets for the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 on Thursday night in Raleigh. It explains the eligibility requirements, how to claim the bonus, and the terms and conditions.

Use the bet365 bonus code to get $365 in bonus bets for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 on Thursday night in Raleigh . Photo By - Use bet365 bonus code COVERS to Bet $10, Get $365, Win or Lose, win or lose on your first bet.

The Stanley Cup Final is delivering one of the most unpredictable series in recent memory, and Thursday's Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes is must-watch hockey. New bettors can take advantage of the worth $365 in bonus bets. As of Thursday, June 11, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim ahead of puck drop in Raleigh. The offer does not require a promo code to activate.

New customers simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more to unlock $365 in bonus bets. The qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Here is how the offer plays out using Game 5 as your target bet. If you place $10 on the Hurricanes to win and Carolina pulls through behind another Jordan Staal goal, your cash winnings are yours to withdraw.

If the Golden Knights bounce back and your bet loses, you still receive $365 in bonus bets to keep wagering. Either way, the bonus bets are released to your account once your qualifying bet settles. Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire 7 days after being added to your balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushed Live In Game bets, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement. New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer. Any returns generated from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance, but the bonus bet wager itself is not included in those returns.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types, so reviewing the full terms on the bet365 site is recommended before placing your bets on Game 5. How to Claim Your Bonus Bets for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5. Claiming the bet365 welcome offer ahead of Thursday's Game 5 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started: Create a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app.

No promo code is required during sign-up to qualify for the offer. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account balance to meet the qualifying deposit requirement. Navigate to the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Make sure at least one selection in your bet carries odds of -500 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet settles, $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance. Use them across available markets within 7 days before they expire. Any cash winnings from your qualifying bet are withdrawable. Returns from bonus bets are also added to your withdrawable balance, with typical processing within five business days.

Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 18 points ahead - for multiple bets, the selection will be marked as a winner! bet365 provides several tools and resources designed to promote responsible gambling. Users can set daily, weekly, or monthly limits on deposits and spending, as well as establish limits on individual wagers. These features are built to help bettors stay in control of their activity.

The legal betting age is also clearly displayed during the registration process. To help combat problem gambling, bet365 offers educational resources that assist users in identifying warning signs of harmful gaming behavior. Bettors can also take a self-assessment test at no cost to evaluate their gambling habits and determine whether adjustments are needed. One standout feature is the option to set time limits on your betting profile.

This allows users to control how much time they spend on the platform during a given period, helping them stay within their budget while keeping the experience enjoyable. Sportsbooks that actively promote time limits represent a strong standard for responsible gaming. Additional responsible gaming resources are also available directly through bet365. For more information, please visit the bet365 website or contact their customer support team





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